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Punjab Assembly Election 2027: RMN News Launches Public Opinion Poll Across 117 Constituencies

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections across all 117 constituencies, RMN News has launched an independent public opinion poll under the RMN Election Hub. Operating under the RMN Democracy Monitor (RDM), this multilingual voter survey allows citizens to evaluate key political contenders—including AAP, Congress, SAD, and BJP—as campaign activities accelerate across the state. Voters and policy analysts are invited to participate and share their perspective on governance ahead of the elections expected by February 2027.

Raman Media Network Punjab Desk

New Delhi | November 18, 2026

RMN News Launches Statewide Public Opinion Survey for Punjab Polls

As political mobilization intensifies across Punjab, RMN News has officially launched an independent public opinion poll to gauge voter sentiment ahead of the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections. The initiative is anchored under the RMN Election Hub, a dedicated coverage platform operating within the RMN Democracy Monitor (RDM) framework focused on politics, governance, and public policy.

Elections for all 117 assembly seats in the state are expected to take place by February 2027. With political parties stepping up grassroots activities, candidate selection, and alliance strategies, the poll provides a structured platform for citizens, policy observers, and electors to voice their expectations.

Political Contenders and Electoral Strategies

The political landscape in Punjab is witnessing dynamic shifts across key regional belts, including Malwa, Majha, and Doaba, as voters assess competing governance models and policy records:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): The ruling party has initiated early candidate announcements while highlighting its administrative performance and developmental track record.

The ruling party has initiated early candidate announcements while highlighting its administrative performance and developmental track record. Indian National Congress: The principal opposition party is concentrating on state-level organizational coordination and strengthening grassroots cadre alignment.

The principal opposition party is concentrating on state-level organizational coordination and strengthening grassroots cadre alignment. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) & Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): Media reports point to active seat-sharing discussions alongside independent statewide outreach programs and public rallies aimed at expanding voter contact.

Participating in the Multilingual RMN News Poll

To ensure broad accessibility for readers across regions, the survey features a bilingual interface in English and Punjabi. Participants are invited to respond to the central poll question:

Voters can select from the four primary political forces contesting the state elections:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Indian National Congress Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Strengthening Democratic Discourse Through Public Engagement

The RMN Election Hub aims to foster transparent democratic dialogue by aggregating public perspectives as campaign platforms evolve. By monitoring public sentiment in real time, the poll serves as an informative indicator of regional electoral priorities and democratic decision-making in Punjab.

Citizens and voters across Punjab can cast their vote today to contribute to this ongoing statewide assessment of electoral preferences. As political campaigns gain momentum in the coming months, public feedback will remain central to analyzing state governance trends.