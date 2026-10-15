RCS Allows DPS CGHS Multi-Crore Fraud

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Blatant Corruption at DPS CGHS Exposed: How RCS Bureaucrats Shielded Multi-Crore Financial Crimes

Registrar Cooperative Societies bureaucrats in Delhi have enabled widespread financial misconduct at DPS CGHS in Dwarka by refusing to enforce statutory duties despite clear evidence of unrecovered debts and larger-scale irregularities. This prolonged administrative inaction has protected a long-entrenched Managing Committee while residents face harassment and asset risks. The matter has now moved beyond RCS to vigilance and central agencies after repeated deadlines were ignored.

Raman Media Network Investigative Desk

New Delhi | October 14, 2026

Delhi’s cooperative housing framework was designed to protect collective resident interests through transparent self-governance and firm regulatory oversight. At the Delhi Public School Cooperative Group Housing Society in Sector 4, Dwarka, that framework has instead collapsed into a pattern of alleged financial misconduct shielded by official indifference.

Documentary records from the society itself establish an outstanding recoverable amount exceeding ₹52.74 lakh linked to the estate of a deceased member. Society correspondence and Annual General Meeting minutes acknowledged the liability. Yet an unauthorized No-Dues Certificate was reportedly issued, allowing property transfer without recovery or transparent accounting. This single episode sits within a broader pattern of financial irregularities estimated at around ₹20 crore.

The Registrar Cooperative Societies office holds explicit statutory powers under the Delhi Cooperative Societies Act, 2003, to order audits, secure records, recover dues, and supersede delinquent committees. Senior officers responsible for these functions—including those serving as Secretary (Cooperation) and Registrar—have faced formal complaints for prolonged failure to act. An earlier inquiry ordered into the larger irregularities produced a report widely criticized for ignoring resident-submitted evidence.

Public grievance filings and repeated reminders dating back to December 2025 met with months of silence. A detailed nine-point demand submitted in September 2026 sought verification of the No-Dues Certificate, full audit of the outstanding claim, impounding of ledgers, reopening of the larger financial probe, and immediate supersession of the Managing Committee. The seven-day response window closed without any speaking order, record-preservation directive, or enforcement step.

[ डीपीएस सीजीएचएस भ्रष्टाचार और आईएएस अधिकारियों की जांच: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

This administrative vacuum has real consequences. Members of the Managing Committee have reportedly resigned, vacated premises, or otherwise distanced themselves, raising the risk of further record loss and asset dissipation. Residents challenging the status quo have described harassment, intimidation, and environmental hazards. One Kashmiri migrant resident publicly protested alleged cruelty by the committee, underscoring the human cost of unchecked governance failure.

Central authorities have taken cognizance. The Ministry of Home Affairs has formally acknowledged complaints against the implicated IAS officers and directed confirmation of evidence under Department of Personnel and Training guidelines. The pattern points to regulatory capture: instead of protecting cooperative members, the oversight mechanism has functioned as a protective barrier for those accused of depleting society resources.

With the RCS deadline expired and no remedial action forthcoming, the documented record is being placed before Delhi Vigilance authorities, central investigative agencies, and judicial forums. The objectives are straightforward—criminal accountability, recovery of public and resident funds, preservation of remaining records, and removal of those who enabled the misconduct.

Cooperative societies cannot function as unregulated zones of white-collar crime. When the statutory regulator declines to regulate, the only remaining path is external enforcement. Residents of DPS CGHS and similar societies across Delhi deserve nothing less than full accountability.