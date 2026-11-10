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RMN Launches The Leader Newsletter on LinkedIn

RMN News Launches The Leader: Executive LinkedIn Newsletter on Global Affairs, Political Debate and Business Transformation

Raman Media Network (RMN) has launched The Leader, a new executive LinkedIn newsletter curated by award-winning journalist Rakesh Raman. The publication delivers high-level analysis on global affairs, political shifts, and business transformation for C-suite leaders and policymakers. Its inaugural issue examines tech layoffs funding AI infrastructure, AI in cinema, UN smart-city frameworks, U.S. midterm impacts, and institutional transparency.

Raman Media Network Business Desk

New Delhi | November 10, 2026

Raman Media Network (RMN) has officially launched The Leader, a new LinkedIn newsletter designed for C-suite executives, enterprise strategists, and policy decision-makers. Presented by national award-winning journalist Rakesh Raman, founder of RMN and the humanitarian RMN Foundation, the newsletter focuses on global affairs, political debate, and business transformation.

The Leader serves as an executive briefing that cuts through information overload. It analyzes macroeconomic shifts, technological disruption, and institutional governance across international and domestic markets. Content is drawn from RMN News reporting and investigative work, offering data-driven insights rather than surface-level summaries.

Rakesh Raman brings decades of experience to the project. A former edit-page technology columnist at The Financial Express, he has worked as a digital media consultant for the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). He is recognized for expertise in AI governance, digital forensics, human rights, and transparency. Under Raman Media Network, he oversees a portfolio of specialized news properties covering technology, entertainment, business, and public-interest issues.

The inaugural edition, released on November 9, 2026, addresses several structural trends shaping corporate and geopolitical strategy:

Tech layoffs and the AI compute boom: Analysis of why major technology companies are reducing legacy headcount while directing capital toward artificial intelligence infrastructure estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Commercial realities of AI cinema: Examination of why purely prompt-generated films underperformed commercially, prompting the industry to adopt human-led hybrid production models.

UN governance framework for smart cities: Coverage of the United Nations’ new human-centered toolkit that establishes municipal guardrails and oversight requirements for civic AI systems.

U.S. midterm election realignment: Assessment of how changes in Congressional committee balances may influence corporate pricing oversight, trade policy, and federal spending priorities.

Institutional transparency and economic metrics: Data-driven evaluation of executive performance, electoral integrity, and administrative accountability.

The Leader joins RMN’s existing LinkedIn presence, including the earlier Technophile | Tech Insights newsletter focused on technology intelligence. Together, these publications form a structured channel for professional audiences seeking reliable, executive-level analysis delivered directly within the LinkedIn platform.

Professionals interested in receiving the newsletter can subscribe through Rakesh Raman’s LinkedIn profile. Full supporting reports and deeper analysis remain available on the RMN News website. The launch underscores Raman Media Network’s continued emphasis on independent, research-driven journalism for decision-makers navigating complex global environments.