VIDEO: क्या अरविंद केजरीवाल को जमानत मिलनी चाहिए?
VIDEO: Should Arvind Kejriwal get bail?
यह वीडियो दिल्ली शराब घोटाले के विभिन्न पहलुओं की व्याख्या करता है जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री (सीएम) अरविंद केजरीवाल और आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के अन्य नेता कथित रूप से शामिल हैं। वीडियो केजरीवाल को जमानत देने के अदालत के फैसले पर भी प्रकाश डालता है। आप वीडियो के नीचे अपनी टिप्पणियाँ जोड़ सकते हैं। संबंधित लिंक नीचे भी दिए गए हैं।
This video explains various aspects of the Delhi liquor scam in which chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are allegedly involved. The video also sheds light on the court decision to grant bail to Kejriwal. You can add your comments under the video. Related links are also given below.
