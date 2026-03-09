Delhi High Court Stays Action Against CBI Investigator; Deferment Ordered in Kejriwal Liquor Case Amid Systemic Decay Concerns

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 9, 2026

NEW DELHI — On March 9, 2026, the Delhi High Court intervened in the ongoing legal battle surrounding the Delhi excise policy scandal, officially staying a trial court’s directive to initiate departmental action against the lead CBI investigating officer. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma further mandated that all proceedings in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering case be deferred until the High Court reaches a final decision on the CBI’s appeal.

Judicial Intervention and the “Mini-Trial” Allegation

This strategic pivot by the High Court temporarily halts the momentum gained by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership following their discharge by a lower court on February 27. The CBI has characterized that discharge—which cleared former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and 20 others—as “patently illegal”.

The agency argues that the trial court overstepped its jurisdictional mandate by acting as a final arbiter of fact during the charge-framing stage, essentially conducting a “mini-trial”. According to the CBI, the lower court selectively interpreted witness statements and documents, dismissing what the agency calls a “continuing criminal scheme” as mere conjecture.

Mounting Financial Discrepancies and Evidence Destruction

The case is now bolstered by hard financial data. A recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) identifies a revenue loss of ₹2,027 crore, while the ED asserts the actual loss reaches ₹2,631 crore. The CAG audit highlights several critical violations, including:

Arbitrary Profit Hikes: Wholesaler margins were increased from 5% to 12%, allegedly to generate kickbacks.

Wholesaler margins were increased from 5% to 12%, allegedly to generate kickbacks. Constitutional Breaches: The policy was implemented without mandatory Cabinet approval or Lieutenant Governor clearance.

The policy was implemented without mandatory Cabinet approval or Lieutenant Governor clearance. Evidence Destruction: The ED alleges that over 30 individuals involved in the scandal destroyed or changed 140 mobile phones to eliminate traces of the “proceeds of crime”.

Investigators contend that kickbacks, including a ₹338 crore embezzlement figure noted by the Supreme Court, were diverted to fund political activities, such as the AAP’s 2022 Goa Assembly election campaign.

Systemic Critique: The “Vicious Cycle” of Corruption

The legal proceedings are occurring alongside broader concerns regarding institutional decay in India’s political and judicial systems. According to the India Judicial Research Report 2025 and the India Corruption Research Report 2025, a “vicious cycle” exists where politicians loot the state exchequer and then claim investigations are “politically motivated” to mobilize public support.

These reports highlight a “bribe for bail” culture facilitated by “criminal intermediaries”—often lawyers with political affiliations—who allegedly influence judicial outcomes. In this environment, accused politicians may secure bails that act as virtual acquittals, allowing them to celebrate and win future elections using the very money allegedly gained through corruption.

Next Steps

The final resolution of the excise case now rests on the High Court’s evaluation, with the next hearing scheduled for March 16, 2026. The court must determine if the trial court’s initial discharge was a justified rejection of investigative overreach or a procedural bypass that ignored a massive constitutional and financial breach.