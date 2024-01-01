Raman Media Network: Connecting Communities

Advertising and Marketing Options on RMN News Sites

APPLICABLE FROM JANUARY 2023

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company has been working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale for the past 12 years. Among other content-based activities, the company runs 5 global news sites. These are:

Raman Media Network – Global News Service [ www.ramanmedianetwork.com ]

RMN Digital – Global Technology News Site [ www.rmndigital.com ]

RMN Stars – Global Entertainment News Site [ www.rmnstars.com ]

RMN Pathway – Small Business Technology Site [ www.rmncompany.com ]

RMN Kids – Edutainment Site for Kids [ www.rmnkids.com ]

RMN Company offers the following advertising and marketing options to companies, organizations, and brands in all parts of the world.

The ad rates given below are applicable for advertisements on a single news site. The ad banners, text ads, and link text will be linked back to the client’s webpage.

The rates are given in US dollars, but clients in India can make equivalent amounts of payments in Indian rupees. Foreign clients will make payments in US dollars.

A. Standard Ad Options

1. Top Ad Banner (728 x 90) or (468 x 60)

Ad Rates: US$ 1,500 (one thousand five hundred USD) or equivalent for one month of display.

2. Right Sidebar Ad Banner (300 x 250) or (250 x 250)

Ad Rates: US$ 1,200 (one thousand two hundred USD) or equivalent for one month of display.

3. Right Sidebar Ad Banner (125 x 125)

Ad Rates: US$ 1,000 (one thousand USD) or equivalent for one month of display.

4. Text Links in the Right Sidebar

Ad Rates: US$ 500 (five hundred USD) or equivalent for one month of display. Each text link ad can be of up to 35 characters.

5. Text Embedded in News Stories

You can also insert your text ads in the related news items that have already been published on the site. The ad text will be of up to 50 words and the word ADVERTISEMENT will be written along with your ad text.

Ad Rates: US$ 500 (five hundred USD) or equivalent per insertion per month.

Pathway Membership: You can also join the Pathwork network as members with annual membership fee of Rs. 4,000 [ for Indian members ] and USD $ 50 [ for members in other countries ].

RMN digital magazines – The Unrest and The Integrity Bulletin – are being circulated among specific local and international target groups depending on the subject of the magazine.

Ad Rates on RMN Digital Magazines: US$ 500 (five hundred USD) or equivalent per article (of up to 800 words written by the client) or US$ 100 (one hundred USD) per text link per issue of the magazine.

Customized ad options can be discussed depending on advertisers’ requirements.

Notes:

– Ready-to-use ad content will be provided by the advertisers.

– Ads will appear on the site within 48 hours of the confirmed order.

– Clients will get a whopping 50% discount when they advertise under a package deal, that is, the same ad banner or ad link appears on all our 4 news sites mentioned above. Similar discount will be given for a package advertisement deal on RMN digital magazines.

– Ads or promotional marketing content will have to be approved by the RMN editor before accepting it for publication.

– Clients will make the payment within 24 hours of the publication of ad / content.

– Payments can be made through PayPal or bank.

B. Article Hosting Services

The client’s article with an external link can be published on any of the RMN news sites mentioned above for $200 USD per article per link. The article will be written by the client.

However, if the client wants us (RMN Company) to write the article for them, the client will pay an additional amount of $300 USD for an article of up to 800 words. In that case, the total price will be $200 USD + $300 USD = $500 USD or equivalent amount.

C. End­-to-­End Digital Marketing Services

We also provide complete digital marketing services covering 15 different content, marketing, and communication areas. The rates* will depend on the scope of work which will be discussed with the client beforehand.

D. Exclusive Campaigns

Besides the above-stated options, we also undertake custom campaigns for brand promotions, corporate, government, political program promotions, and celebrity promotions. In this case, our service will be a combination of content creation and integrated communications using traditional as well as new-media channels.

These promotional campaigns can also be carried out as Microsites spread over multiple web pages under the RMN news sites. Microsite content will be updated regularly covering specific announcements, products, or solutions of an organization. Microsite options are for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months.

The rates* for this service will depend on the volume of work involved.

E. New-media Content Creation and Brand Promotion Services

We also offer our iManager service to help companies leverage new-media including social media and realize the benefits of online communities.

The service comprises the following components:

Online community building for brand management, human resource management, customer and business partner relationship management

Online, interactive marketing and corporate communications

Blog creation and blog content management for product promotions and messaging

Analysis and reporting of user-generated content, user experience (UX) management

Interactive website content creation, web traffic analysis and management

Micro-blogging for instant messaging among target consumer segments

The rates* for the iManager service will depend on the project and the volume of work involved.

F. RMN Custom Content Services

RMN Company also provides its custom content services to clients across the world. The details of these services are given at the following links. The rates* will depend on the type and volume of work which will be discussed with the client beforehand.

[ Write Articles for RMN News Sites and Digital Magazines ]

The details of our work under the brand Raman Media Network (RMN) are given at the following links:

*Our current rates are $60 USD (sixty USD or equivalent amount) per person-hour for a job where the rates are not fixed.

Note: The initial negotiations with the client will be held over the phone or online through digital video-communication services such as Google Meet, Skype, Zoom, or others.

Payment Options: Indian clients can click here to make payments online and clients from abroad can click here to make payments with PayPal.

Project Leader

RMN content and news services are being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).

Nowadays, for the past 12 years, he has been running his own global news services on multiple news sites. He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and publishes digital magazines and research reports on different subjects.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

In order to inform the Indian citizens and the global community about the extent of corruption in India, he compiled and released in October 2022 a comprehensive report on corruption in the country. Under the title “India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022),” the research report covers diverse aspects of corruption in India.

At present, Rakesh is associated with the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Project as a Country Expert for India to provide expert research inputs on multiple topics pertaining to democracy and governance. The V-Dem Project is managed by V-Dem Institute under the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. Currently, he is also working as an editor for Wikipedia, which is a free online global encyclopedia.

In his anti-corruption activities, he participated in a global petition led by Germany-based international organization Transparency International to call for the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption, UNGASS 2021, to direct all countries to set up central, public registers of beneficial ownership.

He runs a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness. He has also formed an environment protection group called Green Group in New Delhi, which is the most polluted national capital in the world.

As Rakesh has been facing constant threats including death threats for his editorial and anti-corruption work, the Paris-based international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that defends freedom of journalists has urged the Indian government to save him from threats and persecution.

If you want to hire his services, you can click here to read his full profile.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

Marketing agencies or agents who can work on commission basis may contact me.