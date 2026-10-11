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This survey is part of our technology reporting on a dedicated technology news site RMN Digital.
Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?
This Raman Media Network (RMN) survey intends to know the preferences of YouTube users about the advertisements that suddenly appear when the users are watching content videos.
In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.
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