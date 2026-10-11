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Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?

ByRMN News

Oct 11, 2026 #Ads, #Advertisement, #Survey, #YouTube
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Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos? Photo: Adobe Express
Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos? Photo: Adobe Express

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#YouTube #YouTubeads #YouTubeadvertising #onlineadvertising #digitalmedia #brandpromotion #digitalmarketing

This survey is part of our technology reporting on a dedicated technology news site RMN Digital.

Survey: Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?

This Raman Media Network (RMN) survey intends to know the preferences of YouTube users about the advertisements that suddenly appear when the users are watching content videos.

In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.

Do You Prefer to See Ads in YouTube Videos?

View Results

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Do you feel disturbed with YouTube video ads?

View Results

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Do you stop watching content videos that show video ads?

View Results

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Do you develop a dislike for brands that appear in YouTube ads?

View Results

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By RMN News

Raman Media Network (RMN) is a global news property of RMN Company. Its editor Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. A former edit-page tech columnist at The Financial Express, he has served as a digital media consultant for the United Nations (UNIDO) and is a recognized expert in AI governance and digital forensics. More Info: https://rmnnews.com/about-rmn-news/

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