Punjab’s Land Pooling Policy Sparks Outrage: Farmers Urged to Report Grievances

By RMN News Service

Chandigarh, July 26, 2025 – A controversial land pooling policy introduced by the Punjab government has ignited widespread protests among farmers, who claim it threatens their livelihoods and fertile farmlands.

The policy, aimed at acquiring over 65,000 acres across 21 cities for urban development, has been criticized as a “land grab” disguised as progress, prompting calls for farmers to report their concerns to protect their rights.

Under the Land Pooling Policy 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government seeks to develop residential, commercial, and industrial zones by encouraging landowners to voluntarily surrender their land in exchange for developed plots.

For every acre pooled, farmers are promised a 1,000-square-yard residential plot and a 200-square-yard commercial plot, with larger contributions yielding proportional returns.

The government claims this will curb illegal colonies and promote planned urban growth, projecting revenue of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore to fund initiatives like a promised Rs 1,000 monthly payment to women.

However, opposition parties and farmer unions have slammed the policy as exploitative. Critics, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, label it a “ponzi scheme” designed to benefit private developers and AAP associates, lacking the safeguards of the 2013 Central Land Acquisition Act.

Farmer unions, under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, warn that the policy could displace thousands of farming families, particularly in Ludhiana (45,861 acres targeted) and Mohali (6,285 acres), threatening Punjab’s agricultural backbone.

In response to mounting protests, the Punjab Cabinet recently amended the policy, increasing annual compensation from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre and offering commercial plots for as little as one kanal of pooled land.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann insists the policy is voluntary, with no forced acquisitions, and farmers can continue farming until development begins. A Letter of Intent (LoI) will be issued within 21 days of consent, which farmers can use to secure loans.

Despite these assurances, distrust persists. Farmer unions are planning flag marches and a joint protest on July 30 to oppose what they see as a threat to Punjab’s agrarian economy.

Farmers are being urged to report issues with the policy to local authorities or through platforms like the RMN News portal to document grievances and seek accountability. As tensions rise, the policy’s implementation remains a contentious issue, with farmers vowing to protect their land and livelihoods.