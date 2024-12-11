Video: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਧਰਨਾ ਸਮਾਪਤ। Dallewal ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਭੁੱਖ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ
Video: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਧਰਨਾ ਸਮਾਪਤ। Dallewal ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਭੁੱਖ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ 

Farmers Protest 2024 | Kisan Andolan 2024 | किसान आंदोलन 2024 | ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧ 2024

ਕਿਸਾਨ ਜਥੇਬੰਦੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਅਖੌਤੀ ਆਗੂ ਸਰਵਣ ਸਿੰਘ ਪੰਧੇਰ ਅਤੇ ਜਗਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਡੱਲੇਵਾਲ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੰਗਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਲਿਜਾਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਕਾਮ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹੁਣ ਡੱਲੇਵਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਭੁੱਖ ਹੜਤਾਲ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।

End of Farmers’ Protest. Dallewal Must End His Hunger Strike

Farmers’ so-called leaders Sarvan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal have failed to take farmers to Delhi in support of their demands. Now Dallewal should end his hunger strike.

Photo Courtesy: Farm Protest, Public Domain

