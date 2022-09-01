Badal Urges Punjab Governor to Investigate AAP Liquor Policy Scam

By RMN News Service

The president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to hold a probe into the alleged Rs. 500-crore liquor policy scam committed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in the state.

Badal submitted a memorandum to the Governor on August 31 and urged him to order Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into the alleged scandal.

The Akali leader alleges that AAP is replicating its “tailor-made” Delhi excise policy for liquor sales in Punjab while it has already been found illegal and a case has been registered against it in Delhi by CBI.

While the AAP of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is already facing serious allegations of corruption in its liquor policy in Delhi, similar reports of a liquor scam are coming from Punjab where AAP runs the government headed by CM Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier, in a press conference held on August 25, Badal said that SAD will also file complaints against the AAP’s liquor scandal in Punjab to the CBI and the ED which investigates serious cases of financial crimes.

Badal revealed the details of the meetings held to frame the Punjab liquor policy which is on the lines of Delhi liquor policy for which Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia is named in the CBI FIR. After raiding Sisodia’s house on August 19, the CBI has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in the liquor scam case.

SAD claims that AAP received kickbacks from the liquor cartel in Punjab and demands a free and fair investigation into the involvement of AAP leaders including Sisodia, Raghav Chadha as well as Punjab government officials who facilitated the alleged scam. [ Click here to watch a related video. ]

Badal said that the liquor policy as well as the policy makers are the same in Delhi and Punjab while AAP leaders colluded with private players in quid pro quo deals.