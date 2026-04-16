The Script is Changing: 5 Surprising Ways a Paramilitary Movement is Reshaping the Future of Bollywood

The trajectory of 2026 Bollywood bears a chilling resemblance to 1940s Germany and the state-controlled UFA-Film GmbH (Ufi).

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | April 16, 2026

Cinema has traditionally served as a mirror to society—a space for creative rebellion and the preservation of artistic independence. However, as we move through 2026, the landscape of global cinema is witnessing a systemic collapse of artistic sovereignty. Bollywood, once the world’s most prolific creative hub, has transitioned into a “clinical component of state-managed perception.”

This transformation represents the modern-day Gleichschaltung. Originating in 1930s Germany, the term describes the “forcible coordination” of cultural and social institutions under a single autocratic ideology. In the current Indian climate, this is no longer a theoretical threat; it is an active, functional reality where film sets have become tools for ideological alignment.

The Nagpur Pivot: From Movie Sets to Paramilitary Headquarters

A defining moment in this systemic surrender occurred on April 10, 2026, when high-profile actor Ranveer Singh visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur. Singh, the face of the commercially disputed Dhurandhar franchise, paid homage at the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and held a high-profile meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

This was not a casual celebrity appearance. In the current cinematic climate, these visits serve as “ideological certification.” By paying tribute to the RSS—a militant, right-wing paramilitary organization that acts as the ideological parent to the ruling BJP—actors acquire a powerful shield. This certification ensures that those associated with films featuring unverified financial data remain in the state’s good graces. What appears to be a personal choice is the final act of surrendered independence, signaling that the artist is now a partner in the state’s broader narrative.

Revisionist Blockbusters: Retconning the Independence Struggle

The upcoming film Aakhri Sawal, scheduled for release on May 8, 2026, serves as a primary exhibit of how history is being retconned. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film’s weight comes from its “Family Fiefdom” production model. Produced by Nikhil Nanda (son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan) and Sanjay Dutt, the project utilizes the prestige of Bollywood’s dynastic estates to legitimize a state-aligned version of history.

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The film’s central plot point is a dramatized 1934 meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and K.B. Hedgewar, an attempt to retrofit the RSS into the independence struggle. The tactical nature of this propaganda is evident in its rollout: the film’s teaser was released on Hanuman Ji Janmotsav, claiming a reported 10 million views within 24 hours to manufacture a sense of “National Consensus.”

“The project serves as a key exhibit in the Gleichschaltung of Indian cinema, where production houses controlled by family fiefdoms are utilized to project state-aligned narratives.”

The Data Currency Mirage: Manufacturing National Consensus

The mechanics behind Bollywood’s new era rely on a “closed-loop system of deception” known as “Data Currency Fraud.” The industry has institutionalized a “Box Office Mafia” that utilizes “Ghost Distributors” like Moviegoers Entertainment to launder unverified revenue data into global charts.

The paper trail of this fraud is extensive. The RMN Foundation’s 17-page forensic report (Archived on Zenodo DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.19471880) exposes a massive gap between media-reported figures and actual global tracking. For instance, the film Dhurandhar claimed a global revenue of $184.6 Million (₹1,723 Crore)—a figure that global platforms like Comscore and IMDb have institutionalized by failing to audit “MULTI” distributor estimates. These viral metrics are designed to make coordinated “Information Poisoning” look like a spontaneous civilizational triumph.

The UFA Blueprint: A Warning from History

The trajectory of 2026 Bollywood bears a chilling resemblance to 1940s Germany and the state-controlled UFA-Film GmbH (Ufi). Under the policy of Gleichschaltung, independent studios were bundled into a singular, state-managed super-corporation. Modern Bollywood is now following the three-part Ufi blueprint:

Dehumanizing minorities through scripted fiction. Manufacturing cults of personality for political leaders. Hiding criminality behind audience ratings and artistic spectacle.

By aligning with the RSS—an organization facing calls for international sanctions—actors are no longer creators; they are participants in masking the dismantling of democracy behind a “₹1,600 Crore lie.”

“Bollywood has become the 21st-century equivalent of Ufi… actors like Ranveer Singh are no longer artists; they are partners in a coordinated effort to mask the dismantling of a nation’s democracy.”

The Global Disconnect: Domestic Success vs. International Sanctions

There is a widening chasm between the “success” projected domestically and the findings of international monitoring bodies. While stars like Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor attended the RSS Centenary in February 2026, and icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan issued worshipful birthday pledges to PM Modi as “mandatory performances of loyalty” to avoid investigative wrath, the world is watching.

The USCIRF 2026 Annual Report has recommended designating India as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), calling for targeted sanctions on the RSS for severe human rights violations. Simultaneously, the V-Dem 2026 Democracy Report identifies India as a primary driver of global democratic decay. The industry is currently trapped in a paradox: projecting “civilizational triumph” at home while being viewed as a global liability abroad.

Conclusion: A Provocative Final Thought

The Indian film industry has moved beyond the era of independent storytelling. It has reached its functional peak as an “industry of coercion,” where the box office is fake, history is rewritten to serve a paramilitary ideology, and the “success” is manufactured through unverified data.

When the metrics are manipulated and the past is retconned to serve the present regime, does the cinema still belong to the people, or has it become the final frontline for democratic collapse?

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.