Samsung Unveils Next-Generation AI-Driven Home Entertainment Lineup at 2026 European Tech Seminar

For the gaming community, Samsung unveiled the Odyssey G6 OLED, which boasts a 500Hz refresh rate, and a 32-inch Odyssey G8 featuring 6K resolution.

Raman Media Network AI Desk

New Delhi | April 16, 2026

FRANKFURT, Germany – Samsung Electronics is currently hosting its 15th annual European Tech Seminar, where it has debuted a 2026 product lineup centered on integrating artificial intelligence into the daily lives of users. Marking its 20th consecutive year as the world’s leading TV brand, the company showcased how AI is evolving screens into adaptive, intuitive tools for the home.

The Arrival of the Vision AI Companion

The core of the 2026 lineup is the Vision AI Companion (VAC), an integrated platform designed to make televisions more context-aware and intuitive. This “intelligent companion” enables users to interact with content naturally, assisting with tasks such as planning travel or discovering new recipes while providing real-time information on the screen.

In addition to the VAC, Samsung introduced several specialized AI-driven features to enhance the viewing experience:

AI Upscaling Pro: Sharpening low-resolution content with improved depth.

Sharpening low-resolution content with improved depth. AI Soccer Mode Pro: Automatically adjusting settings for high-intensity live sports.

Automatically adjusting settings for high-intensity live sports. AI Sound Controller Pro: Analyzing audio to fine-tune dialogue and background noise, such as crowd sounds.

Breakthroughs in Display and OLED Technology

Samsung continues to advance picture quality through its Micro RGB technology, which utilizes the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro. These displays achieve 100% color coverage of the BT.2020 standard, offering highly accurate and lifelike visuals.

The event also highlighted the expanded 2026 OLED lineup, featuring the S99H, S90H, and S85H models. The flagship S99H introduces a FloatLayer Design for a lightweight aesthetic, while the S90H now features Glare Free technology to minimize reflections in bright rooms.

High-Performance Gaming and Lifestyle Audio

For the gaming community, Samsung unveiled the Odyssey G6 OLED, which boasts a 500Hz refresh rate, and a 32-inch Odyssey G8 featuring 6K resolution.

The seminar also marked the introduction of the Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5 Wi-Fi speakers. These audio devices utilize AI Dynamic Bass Control to eliminate distortion at low frequencies and use Q-Symphony technology to synchronize sound across multiple connected devices.

A Vision for Accessible AI

During the seminar, Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasized that the company is “expanding advanced AI across our full lineup, from premium to more accessible models”. He noted that these advancements in connectivity, sound, and picture quality are redefining modern expectations for home entertainment.

The 2026 lineup serves as a reinforcement of Samsung’s commitment to maintaining its market leadership through continuous technological evolution.