Campaign to Save School Students of India from Torturous Education Onslaught

स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार

इसीलिए तो पढ़े-लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार

This humanitarian campaign aims to get the directionless school education system in India revamped so that students can acquire contemporary skills that can help them progress in the modern information-driven world.

The national government and the state governments of India have not taken any steps in the past many decades to modernize the archaic system that is not producing an employable workforce.

Similarly, teachers and parents are so ignorant about the requirements of the ever-evolving job market that they do not feel the need to design relevant courses and new teaching methodologies to empower students to earn their livelihoods.

As a result, joblessness is spreading like a deadly disease in India and the unemployed students have become a veritable timebomb which can explode under increasing distress and cause serious civil unrest in the country.

You can click here to watch a related video on YouTube.

The governments in different states of India must take immediate steps to completely discard their obsolete education systems and adopt new education models as suggested above. Since most bureaucrats in India are unskilled and governments are slow in their response, parents and students must form groups to launch campaigns in their areas to get the school education systems totally modernized.

You can click here to download and study a 10-page report on this education campaign. It is also given below in the digital format.

