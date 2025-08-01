भारत में चुनाव चोरी: The Unrest Magazine of RMN News – August 1-15, 2025 Issue

The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

August 1-15, 2025

In this August 1–15, 2025 issue, we report on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s renewed accusations of election theft in India, and the growing controversy surrounding the Election Commission. We also examine the possibility of Donald Trump being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize due to his involvement in the India-Pakistan ceasefire process. The issue uncovers a major IAS corruption scandal under investigation in Delhi and growing unrest over Punjab’s Land Pooling Policy. A thought-provoking article by student expert Imrana explores how to bridge the economic divide between the Global South and North.

Other major stories include the demolition of Delhi slums and its political fallout, the new US-EU trade agreement announced by Trump and Ursula von der Leyen, and critical analysis of India’s judiciary, focusing on the “bribe for bail” culture and recent remarks by Minister Kiren Rijiju. We also cover Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s challenge to the official Pahalgam terror attack narrative and Prime Minister Modi’s controversial speech in Parliament. In Bihar, concerns rise over voter disenfranchisement as ADR seeks Supreme Court intervention.

Internationally, Sonia Gandhi has condemned PM Modi’s silence on the Gaza crisis, while Ukraine faces backlash over weakening its anti-corruption bodies. The issue also discusses new revelations about Trump’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk’s renewed criticism. On the media front, we highlight our new RMN News Audio Reports available in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, and introduce Imrana’s Insight on education reforms in India. RMN Research sheds light on the disturbing impact of excessive and misleading YouTube ads.

Further coverage includes Canada’s decision to recognize Palestine in September, the US imposing a 25% tariff and penalty on Indian goods, and our Pressed Reporter and Clean House services supporting press freedom and anti-corruption efforts. The magazine also features a special report on Delhi’s expansion of digital healthcare through the Health Information Management System (HIMS).

