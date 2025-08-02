“Aavan Jaavan” Song Ignites “War 2” Buzz, Setting the Stage for Epic IMAX Release

Positioned as a major box office contender, the film is set to clash with Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” during the Independence Day weekend.

By RMN News Service

August 2, 2025

Mumbai, August 1, 2025 – Yash Raj Films (YRF) has unleashed a wave of excitement with the release of “Aavan Jaavan,” the first romantic track from its highly anticipated action thriller, “War 2”. Featuring the dynamic pairing of superstars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the song, dropped on July 31st to coincide with Advani’s 34th birthday, has swiftly dominated playlists and social media platforms.

A Chartbuster Romance:

Starring: The song showcases Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra .

The . Visuals: Set against the stunning backdrops of Italy’s sunlit streets and lush countryside , the nearly four-minute video captures a playful and heartfelt romance. It features the duo dancing, sharing ice cream, and cruising on a scooter, with Advani’s golden bikini look prominently highlighted.

Set against the , the nearly four-minute video captures a playful and heartfelt romance. It features the duo dancing, sharing ice cream, and cruising on a scooter, with Advani’s golden bikini look prominently highlighted. Creative Team: “Aavan Jaavan” was composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya , and features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi . The track reunites the acclaimed “Kesariya” team from “Brahmastra,” delivering a proven chartbuster. Bosco Leslie Martis choreographed the visual spectacle.

“Aavan Jaavan” was , and features the soulful . The track reunites the acclaimed “Kesariya” team from “Brahmastra,” delivering a proven chartbuster. Bosco Leslie Martis choreographed the visual spectacle. Reception: While many fans have praised the song’s visuals and the fresh pairing, sparking considerable buzz, some social media users have questioned the chemistry between Roshan and Advani, leading to online debates. Despite mixed feedback, the song’s release has significantly amplified anticipation for the film.

RELATED RMN NEWS REPORTS

[ How Much Bollywood Films Earn at the Box Office: Research Report ]

[ Google Labs: Your New AI Partner in the Filmmaking Journey ]

“War 2” – A Cinematic Spectacle on the Horizon:

“War 2” is shaping up to be a groundbreaking addition to Bollywood’s action genre, promising a rich blend of romance, espionage, and larger-than-life thrills.

Director and Producer: The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra .

The film is and . Budget: With a reported budget of ₹400 crore , “ War 2 ” stands as one of India’s most expensive productions .

With a reported budget of , “ ” stands as . Cast: The film stars South superstar Jr NTR as Vikram, the antagonist , alongside established actors like Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor . Adding to the excitement, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will make cameo appearances in a post-credits scene, teasing the upcoming “Alpha”.

The film stars , alongside established actors like . Adding to the excitement, in a post-credits scene, teasing the upcoming “Alpha”. Plot: The narrative follows Kabir’s rogue journey, pitting him against a lethal agent in a gripping storyline penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala.

The narrative follows in a gripping storyline penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. Filming Locations: Production spanned across diverse locations including Mumbai, Spain, Italy, and Abu Dhabi .

Production spanned across diverse locations including . Spy Universe: “War 2” is the sixth installment in YRF’s expansive Spy Universe, signaling its importance within the franchise.

Global Release and Box Office Battle:

The film is poised for a massive global impact, with its release strategy designed to maximize reach and viewing experience.

IMAX Premiere: “War 2” is set for a global IMAX premiere on August 14, 2025 .

“War 2” is set for a . Wider Release: It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil , securing over 7,500 screens worldwide .

It will be released in , securing . Dolby Cinema: Notably, “War 2” will be the first Indian film to hit Dolby Cinema screens globally .

Notably, “War 2” will be the . Box Office Contender: Positioned as a major box office contender, the film is set to clash with Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” during the Independence Day weekend.

As “Aavan Jaavan” continues to dominate music charts, the anticipation for “War 2” only intensifies, with the film poised to redefine Bollywood’s action landscape.