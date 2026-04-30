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Legal Case Memorandum: Evidentiary Standards and Allegations of Grand Corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy Investigation

The protection of the public exchequer and the integrity of the excise system require the judiciary to exercise significant “spine” in addressing high-stakes political corruption.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | April 29, 2026

1. SCOPE OF MEMORANDUM AND PROCEDURAL CONTEXT

This memorandum provides a forensic legal analysis of the strategic frameworks surrounding the investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy (2021-22). In the specialized field of white-collar criminal litigation, this matter is categorized under “Grand Corruption” and “Rent-Seeking”—paradigms where criminal liability is established through the manipulation of state administrative mechanisms for private enrichment. The objective of this analysis is to evaluate how systemic revenue depletion serves as the foundational corpus delicti, necessitating a focus on circumstantial patterns of policy manipulation rather than the immediate physical recovery of assets.

The evidentiary basis of this investigation is grounded in the 2025 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report and subsequent assertions by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), specifically regarding the catastrophic divergence from fiscal projections:

“While the Delhi government formally asserted that the revised excise policy would increase state earnings to Rs 9,000 crore, actual revenue plummeted to Rs 3,700 crore, representing a significant decline from the previous baseline of Rs 6,300 crore.”

The “So What?” Layer: In forensic jurisprudence, a fiscal loss ranging from Rs 2,027 crore (per CAG findings) to Rs 2,631 crore (per ED assertions) constitutes primary evidence of a crime against the public exchequer. These figures demonstrate that the deficit was not a result of market volatility but a “theft by design.” This quantifiable loss functions as the evidentiary anchor, necessitating a granular deconstruction of the policy mechanisms utilized to facilitate this drainage of public funds.

2. MECHANICS OF THE ALLEGED FINANCIAL IRREGULARITY

In complex financial crimes, policy-based manipulation serves as the primary conduit for illicit activity. By engineering administrative shifts, conspirators create structural channels for kickbacks that are obscured within the veneer of legitimate regulatory changes. The central irregularity in this matter involves the arbitrary modification of wholesaler profit margins.

Financial Metric Pre-Scandal Policy Framework Revised 2021-22 Policy Wholesaler Profit Margin 5% 12% Gross Margin Increase Baseline +7%

The Siphoning Mechanism: It is alleged that this 7% gross increase was a calculated vehicle for embezzlement rather than a market-driven incentive.

It is alleged that this 7% gross increase was a calculated vehicle for embezzlement rather than a market-driven incentive. The Kickback Allegation: Forensic leads indicate that approximately half of this increased margin (representing a 3.5% net siphoned kickback per transaction) was funneled back to the political leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The “So What?” Layer: The arbitrary nature of the 12% margin—a 140% increase over the previous standard—is a critical indicator of conspiratorial intent. Under the “Kingpin” theory, the administrative signature on the policy approval document constitutes the overt act of the conspiracy. The approval process itself functions as a signal of intent, where the deliberate creation of a “loophole” to benefit specific private entities at the state’s expense establishes criminal liability regardless of the immediacy of a physical cash trail.

3. CIRCUMSTANTIAL EVIDENCE AND THE “WHITE-COLLAR” THRESHOLD

A foundational principle of forensic jurisprudence in grand corruption cases is that the physical recovery of currency is not an absolute prerequisite for conviction. Complex financial crimes often utilize sophisticated laundering techniques to obscure the movement of funds, shifting the evidentiary threshold toward a “pattern of conduct.”

Circumstantial evidence is sufficient for arrest and investigative remand when a clear pattern of rent-seeking is established. In this matter, the evidence is categorized as follows:

Revenue Loss Data: The massive disparity between the projected Rs 9,000 crore and the actual Rs 3,700 crore in realized revenue. Arbitrary Commission Hikes: The non-economic justification for increasing wholesaler margins from 5% to 12%. Conspiratorial Loopholes: The deliberate engineering of the 2021-22 policy to favor specific liquor sellers through structural administrative shifts.

The “So What?” Layer: The defense of “no money found” is legally untenable in the “Grand Corruption” category of white-collar crime. This framework shifts the burden of proof toward the demonstration of intent and the mechanics of policy manipulation. When a policy is demonstrably siphoned for private gain, the lack of physical possession by the principals highlights the sophistication of the embezzlement rather than an absence of crime.

4. DIGITAL SPOLIATION AND OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

In criminal proceedings, the “spoliation of evidence”—the systematic destruction of records—serves as a primary indicator of mens rea (a guilty mind). In this investigation, the scale of data destruction suggests a coordinated protocol to purge the digital trail.

The Enforcement Directorate has documented a concerted effort to obstruct justice:

Systematic Hardware Destruction: A total of 140 mobile phones were changed or destroyed by approximately 30 individuals implicated in the liquor scandal.

A total of 140 mobile phones were changed or destroyed by approximately 30 individuals implicated in the liquor scandal. Refusal of Access: Statement of Fact: The key conspirator, Arvind Kejriwal, refused to provide investigating agencies with access to his personal mobile devices, effectively sealing potential evidence of communication logs.

The “So What?” Layer: The simultaneity of 140 devices being discarded by 30 different actors suggests a coordinated “destruction of evidence” protocol, which is a hallmark of organized white-collar syndicates. This behavior significantly strengthens the legal grounds for intensive custodial debriefing. The refusal to cooperate with device access, combined with mass hardware disposal, demonstrates a high-level effort to hide the international movement of funds.

5. THEORIES OF CONSPIRACY AND INTERNATIONAL DIMENSIONS

The “Kingpin” theory posits that the core leadership orchestrated the siphoning of public funds through proxies and offshore channels to insulate the proceeds from domestic recovery. The investigation has identified critical leads regarding an international trail.

Lead Indicators of Jurisdictional Evasion:

The London Pretext: Former AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s presence in London during the 2024 raids, ostensibly for a medical procedure.

Former AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s presence in London during the 2024 raids, ostensibly for a medical procedure. Asset Embezzlement: Allegations suggest Chadha was in possession of upwards of Rs 1,000 crore in “dirty money” directly linked to the liquor scandal and associated embezzlement rackets.

Allegations suggest Chadha was in possession of upwards of Rs 1,000 crore in “dirty money” directly linked to the liquor scandal and associated embezzlement rackets. Offshore Sequestration: The theory that these funds were secured in London or other international “safe destinations” to prevent recovery.

The theory that these funds were secured in London or other international “safe destinations” to prevent recovery. Evasion via Political Realignment: Chadha’s recent move toward the BJP is analytically viewed as a strategy for evasion of jurisdiction and a maneuver to avoid retribution from AAP while securing his hold on siphoned assets.

The “So What?” Layer: The “Grand Corruption” model utilizes international safe havens to provide the core leadership—specifically Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Chadha—with a layer of plausible deniability. This international complexity necessitates aggressive investigative remand to break the chain of proxies and locate the laundered assets.

6. JUDICIAL RECOMMENDATIONS AND CONCLUSION

The protection of the public exchequer and the integrity of the excise system require the judiciary to exercise significant “spine” in addressing high-stakes political corruption. The enormity of the financial crime suggests a network involving dozens of additional actors across multiple jurisdictions.

Required Investigative Steps:

[ ] Investigative Remand: Intensive custodial debriefing of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Raghav Chadha to recover the asset trail.

Intensive custodial debriefing of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Raghav Chadha to recover the asset trail. [ ] Identification of Trans-State Actors: Utilization of custodial leads to identify the estimated 40 additional AAP politicians from Delhi and Punjab involved in the embezzlement network.

Utilization of custodial leads to identify the estimated 40 additional AAP politicians from Delhi and Punjab involved in the embezzlement network. [ ] Sentencing Objectives: Pursuit of life-term incarceration based on the severity of the breach of public trust and the scale of the financial crime.

The “So What?” Layer: Failure to act on the existing circumstantial evidence would validate the strategy of using administrative complexity and digital spoliation as a shield for corruption. The evidence confirms this was not a “failure of policy” but a “theft by design.”

Closing Statement: This memorandum is grounded in the formal findings of the 2025 CAG report and the Enforcement Directorate’s evidentiary filings. The scale of the loss to the exchequer confirms a systemic criminal conspiracy that transcends administrative error.

Beyond the specific case, recent investigative discourse and research reports—such as the India Judicial Research Report 2025 and the India Corruption Research Report 2025—have raised provocative systemic critiques regarding a “vicious cycle” of institutional decay. These reports describe a “bribe for bail” culture facilitated by “criminal intermediaries” who leverage political affiliations to influence judicial outcomes.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.