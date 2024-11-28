वीडियो: क्या ट्रम्प अडानी रिश्वत मामले में मोदी और अडानी की मदद करेंगे?
Asia Pacific Latest Videoart World 

वीडियो: क्या ट्रम्प अडानी रिश्वत मामले में मोदी और अडानी की मदद करेंगे?

RMN News , , , ,

वीडियो: क्या ट्रम्प अडानी रिश्वत मामले में मोदी और अडानी की मदद करेंगे?
वीडियो: क्या ट्रम्प अडानी रिश्वत मामले में मोदी और अडानी की मदद करेंगे?

वीडियो: क्या ट्रम्प अडानी रिश्वत मामले में मोदी और अडानी की मदद करेंगे?

इस वीडियो में राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा पीएम मोदी और गौतम अडानी की मदद की संभावना पर चर्चा की गई है। इन दिनों अडानी पर अमेरिका की एक अदालत में रिश्वतखोरी का गंभीर मामला चल रहा है। वीडियो में अडानी मामले से संबंधित कानूनों और भारत में प्रतिक्रियाओं के बारे में भी बताया गया है।

[ Video: क्या Donald Trump अडानी रिश्वत मामले में Modi और Adani की मदद करेंगे? ]

This video explores the possibility of President Donald Trump helping PM Modi and Gautam Aadni. These days Adani is facing a serious bribery case in a U.S. Court. The video also explains the laws and the reactions to the Adani case in India.

#donaldtrump #rahulgandhi #narendramodi #adani #gautamadani #hindenburgresearch #parliament #breakingnews #rakeshraman #congress #sebi #YouTube #Video

Inset Photo Courtesy: Donald Trump / White House, Public Domain

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Nov. 10, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Russia Angle: Road to the White House Still Bumpy for Trump

RMN News Comments Off on Russia Angle: Road to the White House Still Bumpy for Trump
Iraqi civilians, who fled fighting in the city of Mosul, walk lit up by Iraqi special forces armoured vehicles, as they head to camps housing displaced people on November 2, 2016 in Bazwaia, Iraq. Photo: UNICEF

UN Agencies Express Concern over Trump’s Muslim Ban Order

RMN News Comments Off on UN Agencies Express Concern over Trump’s Muslim Ban Order
US President Donald Trump presides over a meeting of the Security Council on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction on 26 September, 2018. UN Photo / Mark Garten

Trump Plans to Impose Tougher Sanctions on Iran

RMN News Comments Off on Trump Plans to Impose Tougher Sanctions on Iran