Which Party Should Win 2025 Delhi Election? BJP 39%, AAP 36%, Congress 25%

This poll is part of our exclusive editorial section which is covering the upcoming Delhi election.

In an ongoing RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?, 39% of respondents say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win the election, 36% want Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to win again, and just 25% favour Congress.

Launched by Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – the poll is recording people’s opinion before the Delhi Assembly election which is scheduled to take place in the first couple of months in 2025.

In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

This poll is part of our exclusive editorial section which is covering the upcoming Delhi election.

You can click here to participate in the poll and view the results so far.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP, BJP, Congress