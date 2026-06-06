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Justice Surya Kant Heckled at London University: Global Backlash Over “Cockroach” Slur and Judicial Crisis

Justice Surya Kant’s recent lecture at Birkbeck, University of London, was marred by visceral protests and heckling regarding his controversial “cockroach” remarks toward activists. This international confrontation underscores a deepening global concern over judicial integrity and the growing hostility toward dissent within the Indian legal system.

Raman Media Network Legal Desk

New Delhi | June 6, 2026

International Confrontation: The Birkbeck University Incident

On June 4, 2025, the immunity of the Indian judiciary to global critique was challenged during a public lecture at Birkbeck, University of London. Justice Surya Kant, whose elevation to Chief Justice of India (CJI) has been steeped in controversy, attempted to speak on “Artificial Intelligence and International Law” but was met with visceral disruptions from protesters.

During the session’s Q&A, the atmosphere reached a flashpoint when legal observers questioned the judge regarding the growing hostility toward dissent in India, noting that this sentiment appeared to be reflected in his own public speeches. The event’s moderator reportedly suppressed these inquiries, claiming the “cockroach” remarks were irrelevant to the AI topic—a move that protesters argued mirrored the domestic silencing of critics within India.

The “Cockroach” Remark: A Judicial War on Dissent

The root of the international outrage stems from an incident on May 15, when Justice Surya Kant used dehumanizing language in open court. He labeled youth and RTI activists demanding accountability as “cockroaches” and “parasites”.

While the judge later offered a “clarification” stating he was referring specifically to individuals with “fake degrees,” critics argue this merely added a layer of elitism to the slur. This rhetoric prompted the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical movement that attempted to flip the insult into a badge of rebellion, though investigative findings suggest the CJP itself may be a digital-only facade.

A Legacy of Uninvestigated Allegations

The heckling in London is symptomatic of a broader legitimacy crisis surrounding Justice Kant’s elevation. Despite formal appeals for a transparent, U.S.-style public confirmation hearing, the government finalized his appointment effective November 24, 2025. This decision bypassed a mountain of unexamined corruption complaints, including:

A 2012 Dossier: Allegations of tax evasion and “benami” property transactions.

Allegations of tax evasion and “benami” property transactions. A 2017 NDPS Complaint: Claims involving the alleged exchange of bribes for bail orders in narcotics cases.

Claims involving the alleged exchange of bribes for bail orders in narcotics cases. Internal Critique: A damning 2017 note from Justice A.K. Goel citing corruption and casteism during Kant’s tenure at the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Findings of the India Judicial Research Report 2025

The India Judicial Research Report 2025 (IJRR 2025) characterizes the current state of the judiciary as being in “terminal decay”. The report highlights several critical failures:

The Pendency Crisis: Over 50 million cases remain stalled in the system.

Over 50 million cases remain stalled in the system. Rule of Power: The perceived surrender of the courts to executive overreach, exemplified by “bulldozer justice”.

The perceived surrender of the courts to executive overreach, exemplified by “bulldozer justice”. The Sinecure Nexus: A system where judicial independence is allegedly traded for post-retirement rewards.

With internal checks and balances reportedly hollowed out, formal appeals for global intervention have been filed with international bodies, including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the U.S. Department of State. The confrontation at Birkbeck serves as a high-stakes indicator that the international community is increasingly unwilling to accept “managed” narratives regarding the state of Indian justice.