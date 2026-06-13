Modi’s 12 Years: Economic Reality vs. State Narrative

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Smokescreen or Success? A Critical Analysis of Narendra Modi’s 12-Year Tenure and India’s Economic Future

After twelve continuous years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure is under intense scrutiny as hard data reveals a stark contrast to state-managed narratives of growth. Significant concerns include a 3.6-fold surge in national debt, a near-total collapse of Net Foreign Direct Investment, and the systematic erosion of democratic institutions.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | June 12, 2026

The 12-Year Milestone: Milestone or Mirage?

In June 2026, Narendra Modi marked his 12th continuous year as India’s Prime Minister, surpassing historical records for longevity in office. While state-backed media projects an image of a thriving, self-reliant “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), an independent analysis of economic data and global indices presents a severe counter-narrative of structural damage.

The Fiscal Crisis: A Ballooning Debt Trap

One of the most pressing issues identified in recent findings is the unprecedented expansion of the Central Government’s outstanding debt. In March 2014, the national debt stood at approximately ₹55 lakh crore; by 2026, this figure surged to over ₹197 lakh crore—a 3.6-fold increase in just over a decade. This fiscal trajectory is likened to a household over-leveraging credit to maintain an appearance of wealth while creating a trap that future generations must repay.

Beneath the ‘Viksit Bharat’ PR lies a fiscal time bomb: India’s national debt has surged 3.6x since 2014, reaching a staggering ₹197 lakh crore. — RMN News Research

Capital Flight and the Net FDI Collapse

Despite the “Make in India” promotional campaigns, there is a major divergence between public relations and fiscal reality regarding foreign investment. While gross inflows showed a deceptive increase in FY25, long-term investors have been aggressively pulling capital out of the country through mega IPOs. This resulted in a staggering $51.5 billion repatriation and disinvestment outflow, causing Net FDI to collapse by 96.5% to a mere $353 million in FY25.

Mass Deprivation in the “Dole State”

While the administration touts its free-ration scheme as a welfare success, critics argue it highlights the failure of the economy to create self-reliant citizens. Currently, over 80 crore Indians—nearly 60% of the population—rely on government doles because they cannot independently afford basic nutrition. This grassroots distress is further reflected in India’s consistently low ranking on the Global Hunger Index and high rates of youth unemployment and farmer suicides.

Institutional Capture and Electoral Autocracy

Beyond the economy, India’s democratic fabric has faced significant downgrades by international research organizations. India is now frequently classified as an “electoral autocracy” due to the perceived erosion of democratic checks and balances, the use of federal agencies to target political rivals, and the curbing of press freedom. Furthermore, a culture of impunity has been noted regarding uninvestigated fatalities of high-profile political and judicial figures who challenged the establishment.

Global watchdogs now classify India as an ‘electoral autocracy,’ citing institutional capture and the systematic targeting of dissent under the current administration. — RMN News Research

The Long Road to Recovery

The structural damage inflicted over the last twelve years—ranging from crony capitalism and high-level graft to the destruction of institutional independence—is not easily reversed. Economic analysts project that even under optimal future governance, it may take India nearly 50 years to stabilize wealth distribution, pay down the public debt, and re-establish a truly transparent democracy.

This article is part of our ongoing research on Narendra Modi under the title: “Narendra Modi: Twelve Years of Misrule and the Illusion of Growth?“

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