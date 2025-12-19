Delhi Enforces GRAP-IV: No Fuel Without PUC, Work-From-Home Mandate Amid Severe Smog

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | December 18, 2025

Delhi has introduced its strictest anti-pollution measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the city battles hazardous air quality. Effective December 18, 2025, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed sweeping restrictions across transport, workplaces, and public activity to curb the toxic smog blanketing the capital.

Key Restrictions Under GRAP-IV

– No Fuel Without PUC: Vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be denied fuel at petrol pumps.

– Ban on Non-BS VI Vehicles: Entry of non-BS VI vehicles registered outside Delhi has been prohibited until GRAP-IV measures are lifted.

– Work-From-Home Mandate: All government and private offices must ensure 50 percent of staff work remotely to reduce traffic emissions.

– Construction Halt: All construction and demolition activities have been suspended, except for essential projects.

– Industrial Curbs: Factories using coal or other polluting fuels face shutdowns, with only clean energy-based units allowed to operate.

Why These Measures

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the severe category for three consecutive days, prompting emergency intervention. Authorities expect the toxic haze to persist until at least December 27, 2025, making immediate action critical.

Impact on Daily Life

Commuters face stricter checks at borders, with traffic police verifying documents and PUC compliance. Businesses must adapt to remote work, while fuel stations enforce the PUC rule rigorously. Residents are urged to minimize outdoor exposure, especially vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

Context

GRAP-IV is the final and toughest stage of Delhi’s graded anti-pollution framework, building on earlier restrictions under Stages I–III. It represents the government’s most aggressive attempt to combat the capital’s recurring winter smog crisis.

In short: Delhi has entered its harshest anti-pollution phase yet, combining fuel restrictions, vehicle bans, and mandatory remote work to fight back against the city’s worsening air emergency.