Epstein Scandal Escalates: DOJ Releases Withheld Trump Files as Clinton Faces Perjury Scrutiny

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | March 7, 2026

WASHINGTON D.C. — The long-standing Jeffrey Epstein investigation has intensified as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released previously withheld files involving President Donald Trump, while former President Bill Clinton faces mounting legal threats over his recent testimony.

DOJ Unveils Mismanaged Trump Documents

The DOJ recently published a “trove” of Epstein-related materials, which include FBI summaries from 2019 interviews with an unnamed woman. The woman alleged that Epstein introduced her to Mr. Trump in the 1980s when she was a teenager and claimed that both men assaulted her.

According to the DOJ, these documents were originally withheld from the public because they were “incorrectly coded as duplicative”. While Mr. Trump is mentioned thousands of times within the broader investigative files, he has not been charged with any crimes related to Epstein survivors.

The White House has fiercely denied the allegations. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the claims as “completely baseless” and supported by “zero credible evidence,” maintaining that the President has been “totally exonerated” by the release of these files.

Bill Clinton Under Fire for Testimony

Simultaneously, former President Bill Clinton is facing significant criminal exposure following his February 2026 testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Legal experts suggest Clinton could face charges of perjury or making false statements if it is proven he used a “memory defense” to mislead investigators regarding his associations and whereabouts.

Investigators are reportedly utilizing “unimpeachable evidence” to challenge the former President’s account, including official Secret Service logs and a “Hot Tub” photo. If convicted, Clinton could face federal incarceration, tens of thousands of dollars in civil contempt fines, and the permanent revocation of his law license.

Congressional and Public Demands for Transparency

In a bipartisan move, the House Oversight Committee has voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi. The committee is seeking an explanation as to why certain documents were missing from the public database despite a law passed last November compelling the DOJ to release all materials from its Epstein investigations.

Public pressure is also mounting from tech mogul Elon Musk, who has used his platform, X, to question the official narrative of the case. Musk has utilized AI tools to scrutinize travel records associated with Epstein’s private plane and recently demanded the release of further information, pointedly asking, “Where is Phase 2?”.