Global Leaders Unite to Combat Digitalized Religious Intolerance

A central theme of the discussions was the complex intersection of human rights and religious protection.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | April 21, 2026

NEW YORK / ANTALYA – International leaders and human rights experts have launched a coordinated global effort to address the rapid rise of anti-Muslim hatred and algorithmic bias in the digital age. Recent high-level gatherings at the United Nations and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum have underscored the urgent need for multi-actor cooperation to ensure online spaces remain safe and inclusive.

A Unified Global Response

At the UN General Assembly, leaders convened to observe the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, an annual event officially designated for March 15. UN Secretary-General António Guterres and General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock emphasized that the current period of “heightened tensions” requires a shared responsibility to stand against exclusion. This momentum follows the 2025 appointment of Miguel Ángel Moratinos as the first UN Special Envoy dedicated to this area.

Simultaneously, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held a specialized panel titled “Bias at scale: digitalisation of Islamophobia and racism”. This session focused specifically on how artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital public sphere are currently exacerbating religious intolerance and discrimination.

Setting New Digital Standards

Representing the Council of Europe at both events, Irene Kitsou-Milonas, Special Representative on religious intolerance, highlighted that legal frameworks must evolve alongside technology. She pointed to several critical milestones in digital regulation:

Recommendation CM/Rec(2026)4: A new framework for online safety that holds platforms accountable for managing illegal and harmful content.

A new framework for that holds platforms accountable for managing illegal and harmful content. 2024 Framework Convention on AI: The first international treaty focusing on human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in the context of artificial intelligence.

The first international treaty focusing on in the context of artificial intelligence. The 2022 Hate Speech Recommendation: Standards designed to combat intolerance in both offline and online environments.

Balancing Rights and Safety

A central theme of the discussions was the complex intersection of human rights and religious protection. Experts and diplomats from countries including Sweden and Australia debated the delicate balance between upholding freedom of expression and prohibiting the incitement of hatred.

While existing legal standards provide a solid foundation, Kitsou-Milonas argued that “additional measures” are necessary to effectively respond to modern forms of intolerance and to foster a culture of “living together”. The Council of Europe remains committed to providing countries with the necessary guidance to address digital religious intolerance as a top institutional priority.