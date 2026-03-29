Him Hit CGHS Management Accused of Risking Lives for FAR Construction

The crisis has exposed deeper systemic issues, with investigative reports linking the society’s leadership to a predatory “builder mafia” network.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | March 29, 2026

NEW DELHI — The Managing Committee (MC) of Him Hit Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS), also known as Sadbhavna Apartments in Sector 22, Dwarka, is facing severe allegations of criminal negligence and corruption. Despite a structural audit revealing that 97% of the building’s columns fail to meet basic strength requirements, the management is reportedly pushing for risky Floor Area Ratio (FAR) expansion projects.

A Structural “Death Sentence”

Technical findings from a domain expert’s “Him-Hit-Retrofit-Report” describe the high-rise as being in a “depleting condition”. The report is unequivocal: immediate retrofitting is a binding, mandatory prerequisite before any further construction can take place.

The MC is accused of ignoring a “Retrofit-First” approach, which would use a “stitching” method to reinforce the building. Instead, they are allegedly pursuing “heavy or destructive intervention” that the current compromised framework cannot physically sustain. Critics argue that adding more weight to the skeletal framework at this stage is not a renovation, but a “death sentence” for the structure.

Financial “Shakedowns” and “Chronic Distress”

Residents are reportedly trapped in a state of “chronic distress,” facing a tentative retrofitting cost of Rs 4.25 Lakhs each, while simultaneously being pressured for unauthorized payments. The Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) has already flagged an unauthorized demand of Rs 32,000 per resident for FAR construction, issued without regulatory backing.

[ हिम हित हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में भ्रष्टाचार और जर्जर निर्माण का संकट: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

Further financial discrepancies include the MC’s refusal to maintain separate bank accounts for FAR and retrofitting funds. This lack of transparency has raised concerns that life-safety funds are being diverted into high-risk construction projects.

Allegations of Builder Mafia and Governance Failure

The crisis has exposed deeper systemic issues, with investigative reports linking the society’s leadership to a predatory “builder mafia” network. This network allegedly thrives through the connivance of officials within the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), RCS, and local police, who reportedly overlook structural violations in exchange for bribes.

Accountability remains elusive as the society’s President and Secretary have failed to respond to a formal Show-Cause Notice issued in November 2025 by the “Clean House” anti-corruption service. Residents claim that various government portals and the Delhi Cooperative Tribunal (DCT) have been “utterly useless,” allowing their grievances to languish for years.

The Human Cost

Families, including senior citizens and children, are currently living “amidst the rubble” of unauthorized work, subjected to constant noise pollution and toxic dust. The environment is described as a “lethal risk” and an “environmental assault” on residents.

As the management continues its “reckless” push for construction, the RMN News Service and the RMN Consumer Rights Network (CRN) are urging residents to raise their voices against this perceived state of lawlessness before the building reaches a point of catastrophic collapse.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.