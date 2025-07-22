Kharge Slams Modi Government Over Pahalgam Attack and Trump’s Ceasefire Claims in Heated Parliament Session

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, July 21, 2025 – Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a sharp critique of the Modi government during the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, demanding accountability for the unresolved Pahalgam terror attack and U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Kharge, invoking Rule 267, called for a discussion on the April 22, 2025, attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, noting that the perpetrators remain at large. He highlighted intelligence failure by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and pressed the government for updates on the situation.

Kharge also condemned Trump’s repeated assertions—made 24 times, he claimed—that the U.S. President facilitated a ceasefire during India’s Operation Sindoor, a tri-services military response launched on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure.

Labeling Trump’s claims “humiliating” for India, Kharge demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify the government’s stance. The opposition’s push for debate led to disruptions, with Congress MPs staging a walkout during the Question Hour after a brief adjournment.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda responded, affirming the government’s willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor, while Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar assured a full-fledged debate.

The INDIA bloc, comprising 24 opposition parties, has vowed to keep pressing the government on this and other issues, including alleged voter suppression in Bihar, throughout the session, which runs until August 21, 2025.