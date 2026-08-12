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Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House

Clean House: Public Complaint Filing System for Delhi Residents

To: All Residents of Delhi

From: Rakesh Raman

The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi have become dangerous centres of crime and corruption. The crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committee (MC) members or administrators in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments.

The “Clean House” has been running as a community court for the past 8 years to report about crimes in these housing societies. It is an editorial and advisory service. The crimes being committed by the housing society MCs in collusion with government officials include corruption, fraud, cheating, bribery, intimidation, extortion, unauthorised construction, environmental damage, and so on.

After facing extreme harassment by the MC members, some residents file their cases in courts. But since courts are always overcrowded and judicial systems are inefficient, the court decisions are either inordinately delayed or lack justice. The less said about the Indian courts, the better. In a nutshell, utter lawlessness has been persisting in Delhi.

Extension of “Clean House” Service: Now, in 2025, the scope of “Clean House” service has been extended to include DDA flats, J.J. Colonies, and other types of houses where residents are suffering because of government corruption or carelessness.

The complainants can click here to fill out a simple online form on our RMNNEWS.COM site to report their case to “Clean House”. They can also include documents, photographs and videos about their complaint and send them separately through my email or WhatsApp address given below.

April 15, 2025

DIRTY DEPARTMENTS OF DELHI

The corrupt government departments that are responsible for corruption and destruction in Delhi include:

Office of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi

Offices of the Chief Minister and other Ministers of Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government

Delhi Fire Service (DFS)

Delhi Jal Board (DJB)

Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)

Delhi Police

These corrupt departments of Delhi enjoy full support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, which are equally responsible for corruption, pollution, and destruction in Delhi.

Donate: You can click here to donate to RMN News Service / RMN Foundation.

Volunteers: You can click here to provide your services as a volunteer.

THREATS

In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the corrupt people are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, false court cases, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status. But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

READ AND WATCH: Some of the active cases that I am currently pursuing are given below. You can click the weblinks in the following tables to watch the videos and read the full reports.

You are requested to subscribe to the RMN YouTube Channel.

Corruption Case Study

If you want to know how corrupt MC members of a housing society commit various crimes and circumvent the law because of Delhi government’s weakness in stopping crime and corruption, you can study the case of DPS Housing Society (DPS CGHS) in Dwarka.

Click here to visit DPS Housing Society webpage.

As I am working alone for this entire project without any support, please bear with me if my response is delayed. You are requested to help me in this selfless endeavor.

Report Your Case

If you want me to report about your housing society, you may please click the following link to fill in an online form and to know the process to file your complaint.

[ Process for Residents to File Complaints Against Housing Societies in Delhi ]

Depending on this initial information, I will ask you to give me related documents. Then if you want, you can hold virtual meeting with me.

Donation: Indian donors can click here to donate online to RMN Foundation / RMN News Service and you can also click here to donate with PayPal.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email