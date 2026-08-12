Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House
Clean House: Public Complaint Filing System for Delhi Residents
To: All Residents of Delhi
From: Rakesh Raman
The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi have become dangerous centres of crime and corruption. The crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committee (MC) members or administrators in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments.
The “Clean House” has been running as a community court for the past 8 years to report about crimes in these housing societies. It is an editorial and advisory service. The crimes being committed by the housing society MCs in collusion with government officials include corruption, fraud, cheating, bribery, intimidation, extortion, unauthorised construction, environmental damage, and so on.
After facing extreme harassment by the MC members, some residents file their cases in courts. But since courts are always overcrowded and judicial systems are inefficient, the court decisions are either inordinately delayed or lack justice. The less said about the Indian courts, the better. In a nutshell, utter lawlessness has been persisting in Delhi.
Extension of “Clean House” Service: Now, in 2025, the scope of “Clean House” service has been extended to include DDA flats, J.J. Colonies, and other types of houses where residents are suffering because of government corruption or carelessness.
The complainants can click here to fill out a simple online form on our RMNNEWS.COM site to report their case to “Clean House”. They can also include documents, photographs and videos about their complaint and send them separately through my email or WhatsApp address given below.
April 15, 2025
[ Video: दिल्ली सरकार को शिकायत भेजने के लिए क्लीन हाउस का उपयोग करें ]
DIRTY DEPARTMENTS OF DELHI
The corrupt government departments that are responsible for corruption and destruction in Delhi include:
- Office of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi
- Offices of the Chief Minister and other Ministers of Delhi
- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)
- Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
- Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government
- Delhi Fire Service (DFS)
- Delhi Jal Board (DJB)
- Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)
- Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)
- Delhi Police
These corrupt departments of Delhi enjoy full support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, which are equally responsible for corruption, pollution, and destruction in Delhi.
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THREATS
In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the corrupt people are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, false court cases, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status. But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.
READ AND WATCH: Some of the active cases that I am currently pursuing are given below. You can click the weblinks in the following tables to watch the videos and read the full reports.
|Latest Video Reports
|Illegal Construction
|FAR Crime and Threats
|Entry Fee
|Complaint to CBI
|MCD / DJB Corruption
|एफएआर निर्माण
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|NEW CASES IN 2026
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|Extortion and Threats
|CGHS / RCS
|August 3, 2026
|RCS Inquiry
|MHA IAS Case
|MHA / RCS
|July 12, 2026
|Delay
|MCD Tax Crisis
|MCD
|June 23, 2026
|Report / Audio
|Delhi Sewer Crisis
|Delhi Jal Board
|June 18, 2026
|Report / Video
|RCS IAS Corruption
|RCS
|May 26, 2026
|MHA Investigation
|Corruption Complaint
|RCS / CGHS
|April 5, 2026
|PGMS Fraud
|Structural Collapse
|CGHS Case
|March 28, 2026
|News Analysis
|DCT Complaint
|DCT
|March 23, 2026
|CM Response
|Financial Extortion
|CGHS Case
|February 26, 2026
|RCS Notice
|RTI Violation
|CGHS Case
|February 19, 2026
|CIC Judgment
|Impunity for IAS Officers
|MHA
|January 26, 2026
|MHA Response
|Investigative Report
|CGHS / Govt
|January 9, 2026
|Audio Analysis
|CASES IN 2025
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|Corruption Notice
|CGHS Case
|November 25, 2025
|Notice / Audio Report
|FAR Construction
|CGHS Cases
|November 13, 2025
|Report / Audio Analysis
|Noise Pollution
|MCD / Delhi Police
|September 22, 2025
|Complaint Filed
|Broken Roads
|Delhi Govt
|September 10, 2025
|Audio Analysis
|CGHS Websites
|RCS / CGHS
|August 25, 2025
|Govt Rule
|FAR Crime Report
|DDA / RCS / MCs
|August 19, 2025
|Report / Video
|Stray Dogs in Delhi
|Delhi Govt
|August 12, 2025
|SC Order
|IAS Case Update
|DoPT
|July 24, 2025
|DoPT Action
|IAS Corruption
|DoPT / CVC
|July 5, 2025
|Complaint
|Stray Cattle
|Delhi Govt
|June 23, 2025
|Picture of the Day
|Environmental Crime
|DDA / RCS / MCs
|June 8, 2025
|Editorial Report
|Illegal Entry Fee
|CGHS MC
|May 20, 2025
|RCS Notice
|Court Case
|Delhi Court
|May 11, 2025
|Editorial Report
|Govt Negligence
|Delhi Govt
|May 5, 2025
|Report with Photo
|Government Negligence
|Delhi Govt
|April 29, 2025
|Editorial Report
|दिल्ली की गंदगी
|Delhi Govt
|April 29, 2025
|Story and Video
|Garbage in Delhi
|Delhi Govt
|April 26, 2025
|Report with Photo
|Complaint to Delhi CM
|CGHS Cases
|March 24, 2025
|Report and Video
|निर्माण अपराध
|CGHS / DDA / RCS
|March 1, 2025
|Story and Video
|आपराधिक गतिविधि
|CGHS / DDA
|January 20, 2025
|Awareness Report
|DJB IAS Corruption
|DJB
|January 12, 2025
|DoPT / CVC Case
|Negligence
|MCD / DJB
|January 6, 2025
|Complaint / Video
|CASES IN 2024
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|CBI को शिकायत
|RCS / DDA
|December 27, 2024
|वीडियो
|Embezzlement
|CGHS Case
|December 22, 2024
|Delhi High Court
|PGMS Complaint
|Delhi Govt
|November 25, 2024
|Procedure
|दिल्ली सरकार की शिकायत
|Delhi Govt
|November 24, 2024
|Video Report
|Illegal Construction
|CGHS / DDA
|November 13, 2024
|Editorial Report
|Construction Complaint
|CGHS
|November 12, 2024
|Video Meeting
|Construction Crime
|CGHS / DDA
|October 23, 2024
|DoPT Complaint
|RTI for FAR
|DDA
|October 3, 2024
|Application Filed
|भ्रष्टाचार और धमकियाँ
|हाउसिंग सोसायटी
|September 24, 2024
|वीडियो मीटिंग
|Corruption Court Case
|Delhi High Court
|September 11, 2024
|Underway
|खतरनाक लिफ्टें
|हाउसिंग सोसायटी
|September 3, 2024
|वीडियो
|Defective Lifts
|CGHS Case
|August 18, 2024
|Notice Issued
|Demand of Undue Money
|CGHS Case
|August 13, 2024
|Report and Video
|Investigation Appeal
|CBI / Delhi High Court
|August 8, 2024
|Appeal Filed
|भ्रष्ट प्रबंधन समितियाँ
|हाउसिंग सोसायटी
|August 4, 2024
|वीडियो
|Entry Fee Extortion
|RCS / CGHS
|July 29, 2024
|Notice Issued
|प्रवेश शुल्क मामला
|हाउसिंग सोसायटी
|July 27, 2024
|वीडियो
|Most Corrupt MC
|CGHS
|July 26, 2024
|Editorial Title
|Resident Complaint
|RCS / CGHS
|July 25, 2024
|Video
|IAS Corruption Case
|DoPT
|July 23, 2024
|Complaint
|Entry Fee Crime
|CGHS Cases
|July 11, 2024
|Crime Report
|Complaint Process
|CGHS Complaints
|June 21, 2024
|Video Report
|Embezzlement
|CGHS Court Case
|June 2, 2024
|Court Hearing
|Extortion and Threats
|CGHS Case
|May 25, 2024
|Notice Issued
|LG Negligence
|LG Office
|May 23, 2024
|Reported
|Election Fraud and FAR
|RCS / CGHS
|May 12, 2024
|Complaint Filed
|Society Court Case
|Delhi High Court
|April 21, 2024
|Summons to MC
|E-Filing Option
|RCS
|April 19, 2024
|Appeal Filed
|Complaint Filing
|CGHS
|April 17, 2024
|Process Video
|FAR Construction
|DDA / RCS / DFS
|April 4, 2024
|RTI Applications
|Society Corruption
|CGHS Case
|March 22, 2024
|Notice Issued
|एफएआर निर्माण और प्रदूषण
|हाउसिंग सोसाइटी
|March 10, 2024
|लेख और वीडियो
|RAFAR Group
|CGHS / DDA
|March 8, 2024
|Activity
|Society Website
|CGHS / RCS
|February 24, 2024
|Letter Format
|Fraudulent PGMS
|LG Office / CM
|January 30, 2024
|Complaint Filed
|DCS Act on Website
|LG Office / RCS
|January 10, 2024
|Complaint Filed
|CASES IN 2023
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|IAS Corruption
|LG Office
|December 18, 2023
|Case Update
|Judicial Corruption
|Delhi High Court
|December 9, 2023
|Court Reply
|Criminal Threats
|Delhi Police
|November 13, 2023
|Complaint Filed
|Judicial Corruption
|Delhi High Court
|October 27, 2023
|RTI Application
|Gang Activity
|RCS / DDA / Police
|October 7, 2023
|Editorial Report
|Defiance of Law
|CGHS Case
|September 24, 2023
|Report Submitted
|Widehouse Scandal
|RCS / DDA / Police
|Latest 2022 Report
|Research Report
|IAS Case
|Cabinet Secretariat
|September 21, 2023
|RTI Application
|Judicial Corruption
|Delhi High Court
|September 19, 2023
|Flawed Decision
|MC Fraud
|CGHS Case
|September 16, 2023
|Response from RCS
|Govt Complaint
|Delhi Govt
|August 26, 2023
|Procedure
|Lethal Construction
|RCS / DDA / Police
|July 30, 2023
|Video Report
|Forgery and Fraud
|RCS
|July 12, 2023
|Govt Complaint
|Multiple Crimes
|RCS / DDA / Police
|July 6, 2023
|Underway
|Illegal Activity
|CGHS Case
|June 21, 2023
|Notice Sent
|IAS Corruption
|Cabinet Secretariat
|June 17, 2023
|Reminder
|Society Website Rule
|RCS
|June 9, 2023
|Editorial Report
|Electricity Subsidy Fraud
|CGHS Case / RCS
|May 18, 2023
|Notice Sent
|Illegal Construction
|CGHS Case
|May 9, 2023
|Case Update
|CGHS Corruption
|RCS / DDA / Police
|May 6, 2023
|Case Update
|Environmental Crime
|DDA
|February 13, 2023
|Video Report
|IAS Corruption
|Cabinet Secretariat
|January 28, 2023
|Reminder
|FAR Construction Crime
|RCS / DDA / Police
|January 15, 2023
|Update Video
|CASES IN 2022
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|Crime and Corruption
|RCS / DDA / Police
|December 23, 2022
|Hindi / Video Report
|Construction
|CGHS Case
|November 24, 2022
|Case Update
|Submit Complaint
|Societies
|November 13, 2022
|Procedure
|Construction Crime
|DDA
|November 7, 2022
|Video Report
|Lawlessness
|RCS
|October 22, 2022
|Complaint Filed
|RTI Act Violation
|RCS / Delhi Govt
|October 14, 2022
|Report
|Administrator Complaint
|CGHS Case
|October 2, 2022
|Notice Issued
|Society Website Rule
|RCS
|September 21, 2022
|Notification
|Bureaucratic Corruption
|DDA / RCS / Police
|September 8, 2022
|Letter to PM
|PGMS Flaws
|Delhi Govt
|August 18, 2022
|Report
|Corruption Record
|RCS
|July 24, 2022
|Representation
|IAS Group Corruption
|DDA / RCS / Others
|July 8, 2022
|DoPT Inquiry
|MC Complaint
|CGHS Case
|June 18, 2022
|Case Update
|Corruption in Society
|CGHS Case
|June 12, 2022
|Case in Progress
|MC Crimes
|Delhi Police / RCS
|June 9, 2022
|Proposal Submitted
|FAR Construction Crime
|CPCB / DPCC
|June 5, 2022
|IAS Inquiry
|Widehouse Scandal
|DDA / RCS / Police
|June 2, 2022
|Report Filed
|Lokpal Complicity
|Lokpal
|May 27, 2022
|Complaint Filed
|Official Corruption
|DDA / RCS / Police
|May 21, 2022
|UNCAC Complaint
|Extortion by MC
|CGHS Case
|May 14, 2022
|Notice Issued
|Govt Corruption
|AAP Govt
|May 10, 2022
|Lokayukta Case
|Online Meetings
|Delhi Govt
|May 2, 2022
|Awareness
|Environmental Crime
|CPCB / DPCC
|April 18, 2022
|Complaint Filed
|Suspension Appeal
|DDA / RCS / Police
|April 11, 2022
|Lokayukta Case
|Citywide Corruption
|DDA / RCS / Police
|March 26, 2022
|Cabinet Secretariat
|PGMS Fraud
|CM / LG
|March 11, 2022
|Weak Response
|IAS Corruption
|DDA / RCS / Police
|February 23, 2022
|MHA Inquiry
|Corruption Racket
|DDA
|January 9, 2022
|Complaint Filed
|CASES IN 2021
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|Corruption Case
|DDA
|December 8, 2021
|Letter to Minister
|Human Rights
|President of India
|November 23, 2021
|Representation
|Criminal Conspiracy
|DDA / Court
|November 14, 2021
|DDA Response
|Environmental Rights
|Delhi Govt
|November 6, 2021
|UN HRC Petition
|Lokayukta Appointment
|Delhi Govt
|October 30, 2021
|Petition to LG
|Residents’ Group
|Housing Societies
|October 27, 2021
|Join Group
|Environmental Crime
|DDA / RCS / Police
|October 14, 2021
|SC Petition
|MC Supersession Case
|RCS
|October 13, 2021
|Notice Sent
|Letters to MC
|Housing Societies
|September 26, 2021
|Guidelines
|Illegal FAR Construction
|DDA
|September 19, 2021
|DDA Prohibition Order
|FAR Crime
|DDA / RCS
|August 14, 2021
|Update
|Investigation
|DDA / RCS
|July 13, 2021
|Petition to Govt
|IAS Corruption Case
|DDA / RCS
|June 23, 2021
|DoPT Inquiry
|Catch Your MLA
|Delhi Govt
|March 24, 2021
|Citizen Service
|Society Complaint
|RCS / DDA
|February 23, 2021
|Procedure
|Illegal Construction
|DDA
|February 2, 2021
|Court Order
|Transparency
|Housing Societies
|January 23, 2021
|Letter to CM
|Complaint Procedure
|Housing Societies
|January 6, 2021
|Online Form
|CASES IN 2020
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|FAR Construction Crime
|DDA / Society
|December 25, 2020
|Inquiry
|Housing Society Scam
|RCS
|December 6, 2020
|Conviction
|Covid Risk
|Delhi Govt
|November 24, 2020
|Letter to CM
|Gang Crimes
|RCS
|November 11, 2020
|Court Order
|Illegal Construction
|DDA
|October 4, 2020
|NHRC Notice
|Crime and Corruption
|RCS
|September 17, 2020
|Inspection Order
|Covid Corruption
|Delhi Govt
|September 10, 2020
|Reported
|Human Rights
|DDA / NHRC
|September 8, 2020
|Notice Issued
|Criminal Acts
|RCS
|August 28, 2020
|Notice Issued
|Construction Accidents
|Delhi Police
|August 17, 2020
|Report Filed
|Corruption Scandal
|RCS
|August 3, 2020
|Notice Issued
|FAR Construction
|DDA / Delhi Police
|June 18, 2020
|Court Case
|Covid Connect
|Delhi Govt
|June 10, 2020
|Free Service
|Covid Crime
|Home Secretary
|May 25, 2020
|Report Submitted
|Dereliction of Duty
|Chief Secretary
|April 5, 2020
|Report Submitted
|Gang Crimes
|Air India
|March 18, 2020
|Inquiry
|Coronavirus
|Delhi Govt
|March 13, 2020
|Report Ignored
|Complicity in Crime
|Delhi Govt
|March 6, 2020
|Reported
|Legal Deception
|Delhi Courts
|February 16, 2020
|Court Orders
|Construction Crime
|DDA
|January 29, 2020
|Notice Issued
|New Law
|Delhi Assembly
|January 18, 2020
|Draft Bill
|
PREVIOUS CASES
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|Corruption
|RCS / Air India
|December 13, 2019
|Inquiry
|Unauthorized Construction
|DDA
|November 17, 2019
|Court Order
|Violent Vandalism
|Delhi Police
|October 30, 2019
|No Action
|Criminal Threats
|Delhi Police
|October 21, 2019
|Reported
|Corruption
|RCS
|October 10, 2019
|Vigilance Inquiry
|FAR Crime
|RCS / DDA / DFS
|September 17, 2019
|Complaint Filed
|Rampage by Goons
|RCS
|September 8, 2019
|Notice Issued
|Property Grabbing
|Local Gang
|September 1, 2019
|Reported
|Criminal Gang
|Air India
|August 26, 2019
|Complaint to Minister
|Illegal Construction
|Housing Society
|August 19, 2019
|Reported
|Corruption and Pollution
|DDA
|July 14, 2019
|Protest by People
|Construction Crime
|Housing Society
|July 8, 2019
|Advisory
|Fraud and Extortion
|Housing Society
|June 29, 2019
|Investigation
|FAR Crime
|DDA, RCS, DFS, DUAC
|June 12, 2019
|Research Report
|Contempt of Court
|Housing Society
|May 7, 2019
|Legal Notice
|
PREVIOUS CASES
|Case
|Department
|Report Date
|Status
|Illegal Construction
|DDA / RCS
|April 24, 2019
|Petition
|Lawlessness
|DDA / RCS
|April 10, 2019
|Court Order
|Illegal FAR Project
|Housing Society
|March 31, 2019
|Show Cause Notice
|Bureaucratic Corruption
|DDA / RCS
|March 15, 2019
|Vigilance Inquiry
|Organized Crime
|DDA, RCS, DFS, DUAC
|February 11, 2019
|Vigilance Inquiry
|Corruption Inquiry
|RCS
|January 11, 2019
|Inquiry Reopened
|Construction Crime
|Delhi Govt
|December 14, 2018
|No Action
|Violation of RTI Act
|Society MC / RCS
|November 24, 2018
|Pending
|Defamation Case
|Delhi Police
|October 22, 2018
|Show Cause Notice
|Housing Fraud
|RCS / Delhi Govt
|October 4, 2018
|Pending
|Corruption Scandal
|Delhi Assembly
|September 15, 2018
|Pending
|Illegal Construction
|DDA
|September 11, 2018
|Approval Review
|Corruption Inquiry
|DDA / RCS
|September 1, 2018
|Inquiry Blocked
|Corruption and Fraud
|Delhi Govt
|August 19, 2018
|Complicity in Crime
|Illegal FAR Construction
|DDA / RCS
|August 3, 2018
|Vigilance Inquiry
|IAS Corruption
|DDA / RCS
|July 24, 2018
|Delay in Action
|Inquiry of IAS Officer
|RCS
|July 9, 2018
|Inquiry Initiated
|Illegal Surveillance
|Delhi Police
|July 2, 2018
|Complaint Filed
|Bureaucratic Corruption
|RCS
|June 11, 2018
|Inquiry Expected
|Complicity in Corruption
|RCS
|May 29, 2018
|Case in Progress
|Corruption in FAR
|DDA
|May 21, 2018
|CVC Inquiry
|Corruption and Fraud
|RCS
|May 19, 2018
|Inquiry Delayed
|Illegal Construction
|Court Case
|May 14, 2018
|Construction Stopped
|Corruption Inquiry
|RCS / CVC
|May 1, 2018
|Pending
|Risk of Fire
|Fire Service / RCS
|April 14, 2018
|No Action
|Labour Rights Abuse
|Labour Court
|March 13, 2018
|Summons Issued
|Obstruction of Justice
|RCS
|February 26, 2018
|Illegal Obstruction
|Financial Fraud
|RCS / DDA
|January 29, 2018
|Inquiry Planned
|Criminal Intimidation
|Labour / Delhi Police
|January 21, 2018
|Notice Ignored
|Corruption Inquiry
|RCS
|January 3, 2018
|Notice Issued
|Tree Offence
|RCS / DDA
|December 26, 2017
|Notice Issued
|Slavery Case
|RCS / Labour
|December 20, 2017
|Inquiry
|Blackmailing and Extortion
|RCS
|December 17, 2017
|No Action
|Corruption Notice
|Society MC
|December 10, 2017
|Response Demanded
|Human Rights
|RCS / Delhi Police
|May 15, 2017
|Suppressed
|UBBL Violation
|DDA / RCS
|August 30, 2017
|No Action
|Labour Exploitation
|RCS / Labour Dept.
|October 3, 2017
|Notice Issued
|Fraudulent Contract
|RCS / DDA
|October 16, 2017
|Response from DDA
|Illegal Construction
|DDA / RCS
|October 24, 2017
|No Action
|Illegal Car Parking
|RCS / DFS
|October 30, 2017
|No Action
|Corruption and Conspiracy
|RCS
|November 20, 2017
|Reported
Corruption Case Study
If you want to know how corrupt MC members of a housing society commit various crimes and circumvent the law because of Delhi government’s weakness in stopping crime and corruption, you can study the case of DPS Housing Society (DPS CGHS) in Dwarka.
Click here to visit DPS Housing Society webpage.
As I am working alone for this entire project without any support, please bear with me if my response is delayed. You are requested to help me in this selfless endeavor.
Report Your Case
If you want me to report about your housing society, you may please click the following link to fill in an online form and to know the process to file your complaint.
[ Process for Residents to File Complaints Against Housing Societies in Delhi ]
Depending on this initial information, I will ask you to give me related documents. Then if you want, you can hold virtual meeting with me.
Donation: Indian donors can click here to donate online to RMN Foundation / RMN News Service and you can also click here to donate with PayPal.
By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
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