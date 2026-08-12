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Clean House Service for Delhi Housing Societies
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Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House

ByRMN News

Aug 11, 2026 #Clean House, #Corruption, #DDA, #Delhi, #Housing
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Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, which is among the most corrupt departments of India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
Office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, which is among the most corrupt departments of India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House

Clean House: Public Complaint Filing System for Delhi Residents

To: All Residents of Delhi

From: Rakesh Raman

The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi have become dangerous centres of crime and corruption. The crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committee (MC) members or administrators in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments.

The “Clean House” has been running as a community court for the past 8 years to report about crimes in these housing societies. It is an editorial and advisory service. The crimes being committed by the housing society MCs in collusion with government officials include corruption, fraud, cheating, bribery, intimidation, extortion, unauthorised construction, environmental damage, and so on. 

After facing extreme harassment by the MC members, some residents file their cases in courts. But since courts are always overcrowded and judicial systems are inefficient, the court decisions are either inordinately delayed or lack justice. The less said about the Indian courts, the better. In a nutshell, utter lawlessness has been persisting in Delhi.

Extension of “Clean House” Service: Now, in 2025, the scope of “Clean House” service has been extended to include DDA flats, J.J. Colonies, and other types of houses where residents are suffering because of government corruption or carelessness. 

The complainants can click here to fill out a simple online form on our RMNNEWS.COM site to report their case to “Clean House”.  They can also include documents, photographs and videos about their complaint and send them separately through my email or WhatsApp address given below.

April 15, 2025

[ Videoदिल्ली सरकार को शिकायत भेजने के लिए क्लीन हाउस का उपयोग करें ]

DIRTY DEPARTMENTS OF DELHI

The corrupt government departments that are responsible for corruption and destruction in Delhi include:

  • Office of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi
  • Offices of the Chief Minister and other Ministers of Delhi
  • Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)
  • Delhi Development Authority (DDA)
  • Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government
  • Delhi Fire Service (DFS)
  • Delhi Jal Board (DJB)
  • Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)
  • Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)
  • Delhi Police

These corrupt departments of Delhi enjoy full support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, which are equally responsible for corruption, pollution, and destruction in Delhi.

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THREATS

In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the corrupt people are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, false court cases, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status. But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

READ AND WATCH: Some of the active cases that I am currently pursuing are given below. You can click the weblinks in the following tables to watch the videos and read the full reports.

Latest Video Reports
Illegal Construction FAR Crime and Threats Entry Fee
Complaint to CBI MCD / DJB Corruption एफएआर निर्माण
YOUTUBE VIDEOS ON HOUSING SOCIETY CASES
FAR Construction Money from New Members Most Corrupt MCs
Illegal Activity  Electricity Subsidy Fraud FAR Construction Damage
Entry Fee in Societies Illegal Construction Demand of Undue Money
Complaint Process Lethal FAR Project RAFAR Group
MC Corruption Online Form Letters to Stop FAR
Membership Money PGMS Service Crimes by MCs

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NEW CASES IN 2026
Case Department Report Date Status
Extortion and Threats CGHS / RCS August 3, 2026 RCS Inquiry
MHA IAS Case MHA / RCS July 12, 2026 Delay
MCD Tax Crisis MCD June 23, 2026 Report / Audio
Delhi Sewer Crisis Delhi Jal Board June 18, 2026 Report / Video
RCS IAS Corruption RCS May 26, 2026 MHA Investigation
Corruption Complaint RCS / CGHS April 5, 2026 PGMS Fraud
Structural Collapse CGHS Case March 28, 2026 News Analysis
DCT Complaint DCT March 23, 2026 CM Response
Financial Extortion CGHS Case February 26, 2026 RCS Notice
RTI Violation CGHS Case February 19, 2026 CIC Judgment
Impunity for IAS Officers MHA January 26, 2026 MHA Response
Investigative Report CGHS / Govt January 9, 2026 Audio Analysis
CASES IN 2025
Case Department Report Date Status
Corruption Notice CGHS Case November 25, 2025 Notice / Audio Report
FAR Construction CGHS Cases November 13, 2025 Report / Audio Analysis
Noise Pollution MCD / Delhi Police September 22, 2025 Complaint Filed
Broken Roads Delhi Govt September 10, 2025 Audio Analysis
CGHS Websites RCS / CGHS August 25, 2025 Govt Rule
FAR Crime Report DDA / RCS / MCs August 19, 2025 Report / Video
Stray Dogs in Delhi Delhi Govt August 12, 2025 SC Order
IAS Case Update DoPT July 24, 2025 DoPT Action
IAS Corruption DoPT / CVC July 5, 2025 Complaint
Stray Cattle Delhi Govt June 23, 2025 Picture of the Day
Environmental Crime DDA / RCS / MCs June 8, 2025 Editorial Report
Illegal Entry Fee CGHS MC May 20, 2025 RCS Notice
Court Case Delhi Court May 11, 2025 Editorial Report
Govt Negligence Delhi Govt May 5, 2025 Report with Photo
Government Negligence Delhi Govt April 29, 2025 Editorial Report
दिल्ली की गंदगी Delhi Govt April 29, 2025 Story and Video
Garbage in Delhi Delhi Govt April 26, 2025 Report with Photo
Complaint to Delhi CM CGHS Cases March 24, 2025 Report and Video
निर्माण अपराध CGHS / DDA / RCS March 1, 2025 Story and Video
आपराधिक गतिविधि CGHS / DDA January 20, 2025 Awareness Report
DJB IAS Corruption DJB January 12, 2025 DoPT / CVC Case
Negligence MCD / DJB January 6, 2025 Complaint / Video
CASES IN 2024
Case Department Report Date Status
CBI को शिकायत RCS / DDA December 27, 2024 वीडियो
Embezzlement CGHS Case December 22, 2024 Delhi High Court
PGMS Complaint Delhi Govt November 25, 2024 Procedure
दिल्ली सरकार की शिकायत  Delhi Govt November 24, 2024 Video Report
Illegal Construction CGHS / DDA November 13, 2024 Editorial Report
Construction Complaint CGHS November 12, 2024 Video Meeting
Construction Crime CGHS / DDA October 23, 2024 DoPT Complaint
RTI for FAR DDA October 3, 2024 Application Filed
भ्रष्टाचार और धमकियाँ हाउसिंग सोसायटी September 24, 2024 वीडियो मीटिंग
Corruption Court Case Delhi High Court September 11, 2024 Underway
खतरनाक लिफ्टें हाउसिंग सोसायटी September 3, 2024 वीडियो
Defective Lifts CGHS Case August 18, 2024 Notice Issued
Demand of Undue Money CGHS Case August 13, 2024 Report and Video
Investigation Appeal CBI / Delhi High Court August 8, 2024 Appeal Filed
भ्रष्ट प्रबंधन समितियाँ   हाउसिंग सोसायटी August 4, 2024 वीडियो
Entry Fee Extortion RCS / CGHS July 29, 2024 Notice Issued
प्रवेश शुल्क मामला हाउसिंग सोसायटी July 27, 2024 वीडियो
Most Corrupt MC CGHS July 26, 2024 Editorial Title
Resident Complaint RCS / CGHS July 25, 2024 Video
IAS Corruption Case DoPT  July 23, 2024 Complaint
Entry Fee Crime CGHS Cases July 11, 2024 Crime Report
Complaint Process CGHS Complaints June 21, 2024 Video Report
Embezzlement CGHS Court Case June 2, 2024 Court Hearing
Extortion and Threats CGHS Case May 25, 2024 Notice Issued
LG Negligence LG Office May 23, 2024 Reported
Election Fraud and FAR RCS / CGHS May 12, 2024 Complaint Filed
Society Court Case Delhi High Court April 21, 2024 Summons to MC
E-Filing Option RCS April 19, 2024 Appeal Filed
Complaint Filing CGHS April 17, 2024 Process Video
FAR Construction DDA / RCS / DFS April 4, 2024 RTI Applications
Society Corruption CGHS Case March 22, 2024 Notice Issued
एफएआर निर्माण और प्रदूषण हाउसिंग सोसाइटी  March 10, 2024 लेख और वीडियो
RAFAR Group CGHS / DDA March 8, 2024 Activity
Society Website CGHS / RCS February 24, 2024 Letter Format
Fraudulent PGMS LG Office / CM January 30, 2024 Complaint Filed
DCS Act on Website LG Office / RCS January 10, 2024 Complaint Filed
CASES IN 2023
Case Department Report Date Status
IAS Corruption LG Office December 18, 2023 Case Update
Judicial Corruption Delhi High Court December 9, 2023 Court Reply
Criminal Threats Delhi Police November 13, 2023 Complaint Filed
Judicial Corruption Delhi High Court October 27, 2023 RTI Application
Gang Activity RCS / DDA / Police October 7, 2023 Editorial Report
Defiance of Law CGHS Case September 24, 2023 Report Submitted
Widehouse Scandal RCS / DDA / Police Latest 2022 Report Research Report
IAS Case Cabinet Secretariat September 21, 2023 RTI Application
Judicial Corruption Delhi High Court September 19, 2023 Flawed Decision
MC Fraud CGHS Case September 16, 2023 Response from RCS
Govt Complaint Delhi Govt August 26, 2023 Procedure
Lethal Construction RCS / DDA / Police July 30, 2023 Video Report
Forgery and Fraud RCS July 12, 2023 Govt Complaint
Multiple Crimes RCS / DDA / Police July 6, 2023 Underway
Illegal Activity CGHS Case June 21, 2023 Notice Sent
IAS Corruption Cabinet Secretariat June 17, 2023 Reminder
Society Website Rule RCS June 9, 2023 Editorial Report
Electricity Subsidy Fraud CGHS Case / RCS May 18, 2023 Notice Sent
Illegal Construction CGHS Case May 9, 2023 Case Update
CGHS Corruption RCS / DDA / Police May 6, 2023 Case Update
Environmental Crime DDA February 13, 2023 Video Report
IAS Corruption Cabinet Secretariat January 28, 2023 Reminder
FAR Construction Crime  RCS / DDA / Police January 15, 2023 Update Video
CASES IN 2022
Case Department Report Date Status
Crime and Corruption RCS / DDA / Police December 23, 2022 Hindi / Video Report
Construction CGHS Case November 24, 2022 Case Update
Submit Complaint Societies November 13, 2022 Procedure
Construction Crime DDA November 7, 2022 Video Report
Lawlessness RCS October 22, 2022 Complaint Filed
RTI Act Violation RCS / Delhi Govt October 14, 2022 Report
Administrator Complaint CGHS Case October 2, 2022 Notice Issued
Society Website Rule RCS September 21, 2022 Notification
Bureaucratic Corruption DDA / RCS / Police September 8, 2022 Letter to PM
PGMS Flaws Delhi Govt August 18, 2022 Report
Corruption Record RCS July 24, 2022 Representation
IAS Group Corruption DDA / RCS / Others July 8, 2022 DoPT Inquiry
MC Complaint CGHS Case June 18, 2022 Case Update
Corruption in Society CGHS Case June 12, 2022 Case in Progress
MC Crimes Delhi Police / RCS June 9, 2022 Proposal Submitted
FAR Construction Crime CPCB / DPCC June 5, 2022 IAS Inquiry
Widehouse Scandal DDA / RCS / Police June 2, 2022 Report Filed
Lokpal Complicity Lokpal May 27, 2022 Complaint Filed
Official Corruption DDA / RCS / Police May 21, 2022 UNCAC Complaint
Extortion by MC CGHS Case May 14, 2022 Notice Issued
Govt Corruption AAP Govt May 10, 2022 Lokayukta Case
Online Meetings Delhi Govt May 2, 2022 Awareness
Environmental Crime CPCB / DPCC April 18, 2022 Complaint Filed
Suspension Appeal DDA / RCS / Police April 11, 2022 Lokayukta Case
Citywide Corruption DDA / RCS / Police March 26, 2022 Cabinet Secretariat
PGMS Fraud CM / LG March 11, 2022 Weak Response
IAS Corruption DDA / RCS / Police February 23, 2022 MHA Inquiry
Corruption Racket DDA January 9, 2022 Complaint Filed
CASES IN 2021
Case Department Report Date Status
Corruption Case DDA December 8, 2021 Letter to Minister
Human Rights President of India November 23, 2021 Representation
Criminal Conspiracy DDA / Court November 14, 2021 DDA Response
Environmental Rights Delhi Govt November 6, 2021 UN HRC Petition
Lokayukta Appointment Delhi Govt October 30, 2021 Petition to LG
Residents’ Group Housing Societies October 27, 2021 Join Group
Environmental Crime DDA / RCS / Police October 14, 2021 SC Petition
MC Supersession Case RCS October 13, 2021 Notice Sent
Letters to MC Housing Societies September 26, 2021 Guidelines
Illegal FAR Construction DDA September 19, 2021 DDA Prohibition Order
FAR Crime DDA / RCS August 14, 2021 Update
Investigation DDA / RCS July 13, 2021 Petition to Govt
IAS Corruption Case DDA / RCS June 23, 2021 DoPT Inquiry
Catch Your MLA Delhi Govt March 24, 2021 Citizen Service
Society Complaint  RCS / DDA February 23, 2021 Procedure
Illegal Construction DDA February 2, 2021 Court Order
Transparency Housing Societies January 23, 2021 Letter to CM
Complaint Procedure Housing Societies January 6, 2021 Online Form
CASES IN 2020
Case Department Report Date Status
FAR Construction Crime DDA / Society December 25, 2020 Inquiry
Housing Society Scam RCS December 6, 2020 Conviction
Covid Risk Delhi Govt November 24, 2020 Letter to CM
Gang Crimes RCS November 11, 2020 Court Order
Illegal Construction DDA October 4, 2020 NHRC Notice 
Crime and Corruption RCS September 17, 2020 Inspection Order
Covid Corruption Delhi Govt September 10, 2020 Reported
Human Rights DDA / NHRC September 8, 2020 Notice Issued
Criminal Acts RCS August 28, 2020 Notice Issued
Construction Accidents Delhi Police August 17, 2020 Report Filed
Corruption Scandal RCS August 3, 2020 Notice Issued
FAR Construction DDA / Delhi Police June 18, 2020 Court Case
Covid Connect Delhi Govt June 10, 2020 Free Service
Covid Crime Home Secretary May 25, 2020 Report Submitted
Dereliction of Duty Chief Secretary April 5, 2020 Report Submitted
Gang Crimes Air India March 18, 2020 Inquiry
Coronavirus Delhi Govt March 13, 2020 Report Ignored
Complicity in Crime Delhi Govt March 6, 2020 Reported
Legal Deception Delhi Courts February 16, 2020 Court Orders
Construction Crime DDA January 29, 2020 Notice Issued
New Law Delhi Assembly January 18, 2020 Draft Bill

 

PREVIOUS CASES
Case Department Report Date Status
Corruption RCS / Air India  December 13, 2019 Inquiry
Unauthorized Construction DDA November 17, 2019 Court Order
Violent Vandalism Delhi Police October 30, 2019 No Action
Criminal Threats Delhi Police October 21, 2019 Reported
Corruption RCS October 10, 2019 Vigilance Inquiry
FAR Crime RCS / DDA / DFS September 17, 2019 Complaint Filed
Rampage by Goons RCS September 8, 2019 Notice Issued
Property Grabbing Local Gang September 1, 2019 Reported
Criminal Gang Air India August 26, 2019 Complaint to Minister
Illegal Construction Housing Society August 19, 2019 Reported
Corruption and Pollution DDA July 14, 2019 Protest by People
Construction Crime Housing Society July 8, 2019 Advisory
Fraud and Extortion Housing Society June 29, 2019 Investigation
FAR Crime DDA, RCS, DFS, DUAC June 12, 2019 Research Report
Contempt of Court Housing Society May 7, 2019 Legal Notice

 

PREVIOUS CASES
Case Department Report Date Status
Illegal Construction DDA / RCS April 24, 2019 Petition
Lawlessness DDA / RCS April 10, 2019 Court Order
Illegal FAR Project Housing Society March 31, 2019 Show Cause Notice
Bureaucratic Corruption DDA / RCS March 15, 2019 Vigilance Inquiry
Organized Crime DDA, RCS, DFS, DUAC February 11, 2019 Vigilance Inquiry
Corruption Inquiry RCS January 11, 2019 Inquiry Reopened
Construction Crime Delhi Govt December 14, 2018 No Action
Violation of RTI Act Society MC / RCS November 24, 2018 Pending
Defamation Case Delhi Police October 22, 2018 Show Cause Notice
Housing Fraud RCS / Delhi Govt October 4, 2018 Pending
Corruption Scandal Delhi Assembly September 15, 2018 Pending
Illegal Construction DDA September 11, 2018 Approval Review
Corruption Inquiry DDA / RCS September 1, 2018 Inquiry Blocked
Corruption and Fraud Delhi Govt August 19, 2018 Complicity in Crime
Illegal FAR Construction DDA / RCS August 3, 2018 Vigilance Inquiry
IAS Corruption DDA / RCS July 24, 2018 Delay in Action
Inquiry of IAS Officer RCS July 9, 2018 Inquiry Initiated
Illegal Surveillance Delhi Police July 2, 2018 Complaint Filed
Bureaucratic Corruption RCS June 11, 2018 Inquiry Expected
Complicity in Corruption RCS May 29, 2018 Case in Progress
Corruption in FAR DDA May 21, 2018 CVC Inquiry
Corruption and Fraud RCS May 19, 2018 Inquiry Delayed
Illegal Construction Court Case May 14, 2018 Construction Stopped
Corruption Inquiry RCS / CVC May 1, 2018 Pending
Risk of Fire Fire Service / RCS April 14, 2018 No Action
Labour Rights Abuse Labour Court March 13, 2018 Summons Issued
Obstruction of Justice RCS February 26, 2018 Illegal Obstruction
Financial Fraud RCS / DDA January 29, 2018 Inquiry Planned
Criminal Intimidation Labour / Delhi Police January 21, 2018 Notice Ignored
Corruption Inquiry RCS January 3, 2018 Notice Issued
Tree Offence RCS / DDA December 26, 2017 Notice Issued
Slavery Case RCS / Labour December 20, 2017 Inquiry
Blackmailing and Extortion RCS December 17, 2017 No Action
Corruption Notice Society MC December 10, 2017 Response Demanded
Human Rights RCS / Delhi Police May 15, 2017 Suppressed
UBBL Violation DDA / RCS August 30, 2017 No Action
Labour Exploitation RCS / Labour Dept. October 3, 2017 Notice Issued
Fraudulent Contract RCS / DDA October 16, 2017 Response from DDA
Illegal Construction DDA / RCS October 24, 2017 No Action
Illegal Car Parking RCS / DFS October 30, 2017 No Action
Corruption and Conspiracy RCS November 20, 2017 Reported

Corruption Case Study

If you want to know how corrupt MC members of a housing society commit various crimes and circumvent the law because of Delhi government’s weakness in stopping crime and corruption, you can study the case of DPS Housing Society (DPS CGHS) in Dwarka.

Click here to visit DPS Housing Society webpage.

As I am working alone for this entire project without any support, please bear with me if my response is delayed. You are requested to help me in this selfless endeavor.

Report Your Case

If you want me to report about your housing society, you may please click the following link to fill in an online form and to know the process to file your complaint.

[ Process for Residents to File Complaints Against Housing Societies in Delhi ]

Depending on this initial information, I will ask you to give me related documents. Then if you want, you can hold virtual meeting with me.

Donation: Indian donors can click here to donate online to RMN Foundation / RMN News Service and you can also click here to donate with PayPal.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

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By RMN News

Raman Media Network (RMN) is a global news property of RMN Company. Its editor Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. A former edit-page tech columnist at The Financial Express, he has served as a digital media consultant for the United Nations (UNIDO) and is a recognized expert in AI governance and digital forensics. More Info: https://rmnnews.com/about-rmn-news/

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