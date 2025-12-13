Opposition Escalates EVM Fraud Accusations Amid BJP’s Sweeping Bihar Win

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | December 13, 2025

In the wake of the November 2025 Bihar Assembly election results, where the BJP-led coalition secured a dominant victory with over 200 of 243 seats, opposition leaders have ramped up claims of widespread Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering orchestrated by the ruling party.

Figures like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have been raising the EVM issue. Opposition parties argue that identical vote counts across districts signal foul play, pointing to a lack of transparency in EVM design, suspicious voter list changes, and instances of BJP members voting multiple times.

They also criticize recent legal shifts that exclude the Chief Justice from selecting Election Commissioners and provide extensive protections against scrutiny, suggesting targeted interference in crucial polls while permitting opposition successes elsewhere. The opposition further accuses the BJP of using welfare programs, anti-Pakistan narratives, and divisive communal tactics to distract from underlying issues.

[ 🔊 भारत में ईवीएम विवाद और विपक्षी राजनीति: ऑडियो विश्लेषण ]

The government’s response, including a Lok Sabha statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, has been labeled evasive and inadequate by critics. The Election Commission faces backlash for withholding CCTV footage, ignoring duplicated votes, resisting full Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) verification, and appearing biased due to new appointment rules favoring the executive.

Wider concerns highlight eroding democratic norms, with fears of retaliation fostering self-censorship and blocking independent reviews—like a 2024 mock poll in Solapur halted by authorities. A recent RMN Foundation survey revealed 89% favoring a return to paper ballots, amid demands for ongoing demonstrations or EVM abstention. Critics warn that compliant institutions, including the Supreme Court and Election Commission rejecting related challenges, are paving the way for sustained BJP control through hidden electoral manipulation.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.