Trump Unveils ‘Gold Card’ Immigration Program to Attract and Retain Global Talent

The program is expected to generate substantial revenue for the Treasury, with Trump projecting “many billions of dollars” from investments and sponsorships.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi | December 11, 2025

Washington, D.C. – In a bold move aimed at bolstering America’s competitive edge in the global talent market, President Donald Trump has introduced the “Trump Gold Card,” a new immigration initiative that provides a streamlined pathway to U.S. citizenship for highly skilled individuals. The program, announced on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, is designed to help U.S. companies retain top foreign talent and prevent the exodus of skilled professionals to other countries.

The Gold Card program addresses longstanding concerns from corporate leaders about the challenges of keeping foreign graduates and experts in the United States. Trump highlighted discussions with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who described the talent drain as a “real problem,” with many skilled workers returning to nations like India, China, or France due to immigration hurdles.

Under the initiative, companies can sponsor eligible individuals by purchasing a Gold Card, which effectively places them in priority employment-based immigration categories such as EB-1 or EB-2. These categories are reserved for those demonstrating “extraordinary ability,” including leading researchers, professors, artists, and business executives. Successful applicants gain permanent residency, paving the way for full citizenship.

To participate, individual applicants are required to donate $1 million to the U.S. Treasury, while corporate-sponsored candidates must contribute $2 million. Both options include a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee. However, Trump emphasized that the financial contribution does not guarantee approval; applicants must still meet standard eligibility criteria, be legally admissible, and secure an available visa slot.

Trump promoted the launch enthusiastically on his Truth Social platform, posting: “THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent. Live Site opens in 30 minutes!”

The program is expected to generate substantial revenue for the Treasury, with Trump projecting “many billions of dollars” from investments and sponsorships. It builds on earlier proposals, including the “Trump Card” introduced in July, which required a $5 million investment for premium access but stopped short of immediate naturalization. Details on a potential “Platinum Card” option, which would allow up to 270 days of annual U.S. residency without taxing foreign income for a $5 million fee, remain unclear.

Applications for the Gold Card opened Wednesday afternoon via a dedicated live site, marking a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy toward attracting high-value talent and foreign capital. Critics, however, have raised questions about the program’s equity, arguing it favors the wealthy and could exacerbate inequalities in the immigration system.

As the initiative rolls out, it underscores Trump’s focus on economic growth through innovation and talent retention, positioning the U.S. as a premier destination for the world’s brightest minds.