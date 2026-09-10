Punjab Drug Crisis: Gulzar Singh Suicide

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Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability as Gulzar Singh’s Suicide Exposes Punjab’s Worsening Drug Epidemic and Alleged Suppression of Dissent Under AAP Government

Gulzar Singh’s suicide after questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the drug trade has triggered sharp political criticism and institutional scrutiny. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for an FIR against the minister and his resignation, linking the tragedy to a broader pattern of intimidation. Official data showing a 164 percent surge in de-addiction admissions underscores the severity of Punjab’s narcotics crisis under the Aam Aadmi Party administration.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | September 9, 2026

The suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit resident of Sangrur, has brought renewed focus to Punjab’s deepening drug crisis and questions surrounding the handling of public dissent by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Singh had approached Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to raise concerns about the widespread availability of “Chitta,” the synthetic narcotic that had devastated his family and claimed his son’s future. According to his final video testimony, he subsequently faced intense police pressure to apologize and public humiliation by the local sarpanch. Driven by despair and the loss of his home to addiction-related circumstances, Singh consumed pesticide. He later named the minister and the sarpanch as responsible before succumbing despite efforts to secure medical treatment across multiple hospitals.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described the incident as part of a “dangerous pattern” in which the state allegedly responds to criticism with threats and intimidation rather than substantive action. He has demanded the immediate registration of an FIR naming Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and the minister’s resignation to facilitate an independent investigation. Gandhi also referenced the recent case of Mohanjeet Singh, a young man allegedly subjected to custodial torture after protesting against Chief Minister Mann with a black flag, as further evidence of a systemic approach to silencing critics.

Official figures highlight the scale of the public health emergency. Government de-addiction centres recorded 9,577 admissions in 2024. That number rose to 25,290 in 2025, representing a 164 percent increase. By July of the current year, more than 14,000 patients had already been admitted, indicating the trend continues unabated. Critics argue these statistics reveal a significant gap between the government’s public messaging and ground realities in villages across the state.

Institutional responses have followed. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes issued a notice to the Punjab government after a complaint by BJP SC Morcha state president Sheetal Angural. Commission Chairman Kishor Makwana has directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to submit a factual report within five days and is scheduled to visit Sangrur on 10 September 2026. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal, including Ravneet Singh Bittu and Sukhbir Singh Badal, have also called for the Finance Minister’s removal.

The episode occurs against the backdrop of approaching assembly elections and ongoing debates over governance, narcotics enforcement, and the protection of citizens’ right to raise legitimate concerns. Independent monitoring of policy outcomes and citizen grievances remains essential for accountability as Punjab confronts both a public health crisis and questions of democratic norms.