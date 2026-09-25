Rahul Gandhi’s EVM Vote Theft Claims Fall Flat

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Rahul Gandhi Alleges EVM and Voter List Theft by Modi Regime in Delhi Press Conference, Yet Offers No Concrete Impact

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in New Delhi on September 24, 2026, accusing the Modi government and Election Commission of “vote chori” through voter list manipulations and election rigging. He demanded the CEC resign and claimed Modi and Shah should face investigation, linking alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to broader institutional theft. These familiar charges, focused on voter lists and past elections, remain rhetorical with no demonstrated effect on the ruling regime.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | September 25, 2026

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on September 24, 2026, addressed a press conference in New Delhi, renewing allegations of widespread “vote chori” (vote theft) against the Narendra Modi government and the Election Commission of India. Drawing on a recent media report about internal objections within the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gandhi claimed Indian elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha and various Assembly polls, had been systematically rigged.

Gandhi asserted with “100% certainty” that votes had been stolen, arguing that this undermined the legitimacy of elected MPs, the laws they pass, and public institutions. He described a chain of “vote chori” leading to “kanoon chori” (theft of laws) and “sanstha chori” (institutional theft). He specifically named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as central figures who should be investigated for conspiracy, labeled them “desh drohis,” and called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign and “become an approver.” Gandhi also referenced National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and others in what he portrayed as a broader plot that had neutralized anti-incumbency against the ruling party.

The press conference featured slides and references to voter list deletions and additions under the SIR process, with Gandhi alleging the Election Commission had lost control of clean electoral rolls. He linked these issues to earlier claims of electoral manipulation and stated that actions taken on the basis of “stolen votes” were illegal. Congress indicated the matter would feature at its upcoming Working Committee meeting.

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The Election Commission has maintained that differing views among commissioners form part of normal internal deliberation and that decisions, including those on SIR, were taken unanimously. The BJP dismissed the charges as a “bundle of lies” and “jhoot ki goonj” from a frustrated leader.

Gandhi’s statements continue a long-running pattern of allegations centered on voter lists, electoral rolls, and, in broader opposition discourse, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). While he has previously referenced concerns around the electoral process, the September 24 remarks primarily highlighted SIR-related objections reported in the media—specifically, formal notes from two Election Commissioners on matters such as Form 6 changes, voter additions and deletions, and database handling—rather than presenting new, independently verified technical evidence of EVM tampering or large-scale theft attributable directly to the Modi regime.

These repeated press conferences and rhetorical escalations have so far produced no measurable shift in the political or institutional landscape. The ruling dispensation continues its governance without disruption from such charges, which remain confined to opposition platforms and media cycles. Gandhi’s framing of every electoral outcome unfavorable to the Congress as systemic theft, without accompanying mass mobilization, legal breakthroughs, or sustained public pressure capable of forcing accountability, underscores the limited practical impact of these statements.

In the absence of forensic audits, independent verification of the scale of alleged deletions (widely reported in the context of SIR), or a concrete strategy beyond calling for resignations and investigations, the allegations function more as political messaging than as a challenge that alters the status quo. The Modi government and Election Commission face no immediate institutional consequence from the latest presser, illustrating the gap between high-decibel claims of election theft and tangible outcomes.

RMN News will continue monitoring developments around electoral processes, voter list revisions, and opposition responses.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.