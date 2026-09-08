RMN Democracy Monitor: India’s 2026 Scorecard

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RMN Democracy Monitor Releases September 2026 Editorial Assessment: India’s Democracy Rated 3/10 as “Managed Democracy”

RMN Democracy Monitor (RDM), the flagship democracy and governance platform of Raman Media Network, has published its September 2026 State of Indian Democracy editorial assessment. The overall score stands at 3/10, classifying India’s system as a “Managed Democracy,” with the lowest marks in press freedom and prosperity. The evaluation draws on international indices, official data, and original RMN research to highlight persistent challenges in election integrity, institutional accountability, and civic freedoms.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | September 8, 2026



RMN Democracy Monitor (RDM), the flagship initiative of Raman Media Network (RMN), serves as a dedicated platform for independent journalism focused on democracy, elections, governance, research, and public-interest reporting in India. Launched as a long-term editorial resource, RDM aims to help citizens understand not only election campaigns but also the institutions, policies, leadership decisions, and accountability mechanisms that shape the country’s democratic future.

Rather than limiting coverage to breaking political news, RDM integrates original investigative journalism, research publications, multilingual reporting (English, Hindi, and Punjabi), multimedia storytelling, and AI-assisted analysis. It functions as a central knowledge hub covering state and national elections, governance performance, election integrity, judicial accountability, and broader public-policy issues.

State of Indian Democracy: September 2026 Editorial Assessment

In its latest quarterly review, RMN Democracy Monitor presents an evidence-based editorial scorecard evaluating key pillars of India’s democratic and governance ecosystem. The assessment relies on publicly available government data, judicial records, internationally recognized indices (including V-Dem, RSF World Press Freedom Index, World Justice Project Rule of Law Index, Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, and CIVICUS Monitor), and RMN’s own research reports.

Overall Score: 3 / 10

Editorial Status: Managed Democracy

According to the September 2026 evaluation, India’s democratic system continues to operate through regular elections and constitutional institutions. However, significant challenges persist in election integrity, media freedom, institutional accountability, judicial independence, governance quality, and civic freedoms. The assessment represents RMN’s editorial interpretation of available evidence and will be updated quarterly as new developments emerge.

Editorial Scorecard

Indicator Score Key Notes Election Integrity 2/10 Concerns over electoral processes, EVM debates, voter inducements, and classification of India as an “electoral autocracy” in the V-Dem 2026 Democracy Report Press Freedom 1/10 India ranked 157th of 180 in the 2026 RSF World Press Freedom Index Judicial Independence 3/10 Informed by RMN’s India Judicial Research Report 2025 and World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2025 Accountability 3/10 Based on 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index and RMN’s India Corruption Research Report 2025 Human Rights 4/10 Linked to CIVICUS Monitor Watchlist inclusion and USCIRF recommendations Institutional Independence 4/10 Drawn from RMN reporting on democratic institutions Cultural Freedom 5/10 Informed by research on media and cultural discourse Financial Sustainability 3/10 Reflects public debt trends and fiscal analysis Investment Climate 4/10 Based on recent investment patterns and economic reporting Prosperity 1/10 Considers poverty, employment, welfare dependence, and socio-economic indicators

Platform Components

RDM organizes its work across several specialized sections:

RMN Election Hub : Dedicated coverage of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, with current focus on Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, including campaign analysis, party strategies, and multilingual reporting.

: Dedicated coverage of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, with current focus on Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, including campaign analysis, party strategies, and multilingual reporting. RMN Election Integrity : Independent research on electoral transparency, Election Commission processes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter awareness, and related public policy.

: Independent research on electoral transparency, Election Commission processes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter awareness, and related public policy. RMN Research Centre : Original long-form investigations, policy papers, democracy studies, corruption research, judicial accountability reports, and political leadership analysis (including The Smokescreen Research Report on Politics in India).

: Original long-form investigations, policy papers, democracy studies, corruption research, judicial accountability reports, and political leadership analysis (including The Smokescreen Research Report on Politics in India). RMN Media Centre : Videos, audio reports, interviews, and explainers.

: Videos, audio reports, interviews, and explainers. RMN Governance and Democracy : Coverage of public administration, institutional performance, constitutional values, civil society, judiciary, and democratic reforms.

: Coverage of public administration, institutional performance, constitutional values, civil society, judiciary, and democratic reforms. RMN Explainers: Accessible explainers that simplify complex political, legal, and policy issues.

About Raman Media Network and the Editor

Founded more than fifteen years ago, Raman Media Network is an independent digital media network committed to public-interest journalism. It publishes across news, technology, governance, and social impact platforms, reaching millions of readers annually. RMN also supports citizen engagement initiatives through the RMN Foundation.

Editor Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist, founder of RMN Foundation, and a Country Expert for India with the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Project at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. His work focuses on democracy, elections, governance, media, judiciary, and digital society. He previously contributed to The Financial Express and served as a digital media expert for the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

RMN Democracy Monitor continues to evolve as a living platform dedicated to evidence-based analysis and informed public discourse on the state of Indian democracy.