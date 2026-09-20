Trump Bars CNN, MS NOW, Politico Access

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Trump Bars CNN, MS NOW and Politico From White House Press Access, Warns of Further Media Restrictions

President Donald Trump has revoked White House press credentials for CNN, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC), and Politico, citing repeated false reporting. The outlets face immediate exclusion from briefings and events, with Trump signaling more bans may follow. CNN condemned the move as an unconstitutional attack on press freedom.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | September 19, 2026



President Donald Trump announced on September 19, 2026, an immediate ban preventing CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing White House press facilities and events. The decision, framed by the administration as a response to alleged false and one-sided reporting, marks a significant escalation in tensions between the White House and major news organizations.

In a public statement, Trump accused the three outlets of consistently publishing inaccurate information about the president, his administration, and the United States. He specifically referenced MS NOW’s recent rebranding from MSNBC, linking the name change to declining viewership and credibility concerns. Trump also criticized Politico for receiving an $8 million U.S. government subscription during the Biden administration, describing the arrangement as improper.

Speaking later in the Oval Office with other journalists present, Trump defended the credential revocations. He stated that administration officials have the right to exclude organizations that, in his view, repeatedly report fiction rather than facts. “I don’t want them in my office,” Trump said, adding that the administration would push restrictions “as far as we can go” and that additional outlets could soon face similar measures. He emphasized the need for an “honest and fair press.”

CNN responded promptly with a formal statement. The network expressed full support for its White House reporting team and asserted that the ban constitutes an illegal assault on constitutionally protected press rights. CNN maintained that its journalism is fair and accurate and that news organizations have a legal right to report without government interference.

Restrictions of this nature remain uncommon in U.S. presidential history. Notable earlier examples include Trump’s limitation of a CNN journalist during his first term and President Richard Nixon’s actions against The Washington Post amid the Watergate investigation. Trump has previously called for networks to cancel critical programs and urged regulatory intervention against certain stations.

The announcement coincides with a further decline in U.S. press freedom rankings. According to the 2026 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the United States fell seven places to 64th globally. RSF cited political rhetoric hostile to journalists, administrative pressures, public media funding cuts, legal challenges, and concerns over institutional independence as contributing factors.

The credential bans take effect immediately. White House officials have not yet detailed the precise operational impact on the barred outlets’ ability to cover presidential activities through alternative channels. Legal challenges from the affected organizations appear likely, given CNN’s explicit constitutional objections.