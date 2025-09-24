Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Roy in Dark, Gritty ‘Mardaani 3’ Set for 2026 Release

By RMN News Service

Mumbai, September 23, 2025 — Yash Raj Films has officially announced the return of Rani Mukerji in the third installment of its acclaimed female cop franchise, Mardaani. Titled Mardaani 3, the film is slated for theatrical release on Friday, February 27, 2026, coinciding with the Holi festival.

Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, the fearless and self-sacrificing police officer who has become a symbol of justice and resilience. Describing the film as “dark, deadly and brutal,” the actress confirmed that Mardaani 3 will be the most intense chapter yet, promising a “bloody, violent clash” between good and evil.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film marks a significant evolution in the franchise, which began with Mardaani (2014) and continued with Mardaani 2 (2019). The series has earned distinction as India’s only and largest female-led cop saga.

YRF unveiled a powerful poster featuring Mukerji, accompanied by the devotional chant “Aigiri Nandini,” symbolizing the divine strength of Maa Durga. This sets the tone for Shivani’s upcoming battle against a brutal adversary, with her life and principles on the line.

Mukerji expressed pride in returning to the role, calling it a tribute to the countless unsung heroes in law enforcement who protect society daily. With promises of a darker, grittier narrative, Mardaani 3 aims to deliver a gripping cinematic experience that confronts the harsh realities of crime in India.