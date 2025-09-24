Delhi Journalist Accuses Housing Society of Causing ‘Lethal’ Noise Pollution with Unauthorized Construction

By Rakesh Raman



New Delhi, September 23, 2025 – A prominent journalist and social activist in Delhi has raised serious allegations of “lethal” noise pollution and structural damage to his home stemming from illegal construction activities in a cooperative housing society, prompting urgent calls for intervention by local authorities.

Rakesh Raman, a national award-winning journalist and founder of the RMN Foundation, filed a formal complaint on September 21, 2025, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police.

In the complaint, addressed to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Raman detailed how unauthorized renovations at DPS Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS) in Sector 4, Dwarka, have resulted in “intolerable hammering, stone crushing, and building breaking,” causing constant disturbance and physical harm to his residence.

Raman, who also serves as a tech management expert and runs the “Clean House” anti-corruption initiative for seven years, accused the society’s management committee (MC) of being “one of the most corrupt” in Delhi. He further alleged widespread corruption within cooperative group housing societies, claiming that officials at the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office accept bribes from MCs, exacerbating lawlessness and resident suffering.

The complaint includes audio and video evidence of the disturbances, highlighting violations of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, which deems unauthorized construction a punishable offense, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, which impose decibel limits and penalties like fines or imprisonment for excessive noise. Raman referenced a recent Delhi High Court directive urging the MCD to crack down on such illegal activities, with police support to prevent further breaches.

Urging immediate action, Raman called on authorities to dispatch a team of “honest officials” to halt the construction and repair the damage to his home. His allegations underscore broader issues of corruption and humanitarian crises in Delhi’s housing societies, where residents reportedly endure unchecked violations.

Raman’s RMN Foundation focuses on aiding disadvantaged individuals, and he has invited public support for his independent journalism efforts amid these challenges. As of now, no official response from the MCD or Delhi Police has been reported.