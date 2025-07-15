RMN News Launches Multilingual Audio Reports to Expand Global News Outreach

With the launch of RMN News Audio Reports, RMN continues to lead by example—leveraging technology to broaden its reach and deepen its impact in public-interest journalism.

By RMN News Service

July 15, 2025

In an effort to enhance reader engagement and accessibility, RMN News has launched a new feature: RMN News Audio Reports, offering audio-based analysis of key news stories. The audio reports are now available in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, catering to a diverse and multilingual audience.

This innovative service is available on the RMN News site, which operates under the Raman Media Network (RMN) brand—an independent media venture that has been serving global audiences for over 15 years. According to analytics platform Webstat, RMN’s six global news sites received more than 33 million page views during the year ending July 10, 2025.

The initiative is part of RMN’s ongoing mission to provide reliable, in-depth, and accessible journalism using modern technology platforms. The audio analysis format is designed to help audiences—especially mobile and multilingual users—consume important news insights in a more convenient way.

The media group is spearheaded by Rakesh Raman, a national award-winning journalist, digital media expert, and founder of RMN Foundation, a humanitarian organization. With decades of experience in mainstream journalism, including senior editorial roles and a long-running column in The Financial Express, Mr. Raman continues to drive socially responsible and tech-enabled media innovations.

In addition to journalism, Mr. Raman runs multiple campaigns focused on environmental protection, human rights, education, and anti-corruption. He also manages Pathway, a global platform that supports emerging businesses in navigating today’s competitive digital landscape. Earlier, he was associated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media advisor.

🔗 Explore the audio reports here: https://rmnnews.com/rmn-news-audio-reports/