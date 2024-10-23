क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज?
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Video: क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज?

RMN News , , , ,

क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज?
क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज?

Video: क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज?

कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी ने केरल की वायनाड संसदीय सीट पर आगामी उपचुनाव के लिए अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया। वायनाड सीट प्रियंका के भाई राहुल गांधी द्वारा खाली की गई है, जिन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली से लोकसभा चुनाव भी जीता था।

प्रियंका गांधी Video: https://youtu.be/YktAAdanMAA

राहुल गांधी Video: https://youtu.be/FKBVG4ZmarM

कांग्रेस Video: https://youtu.be/q8C3ReZgnEo

Raman Media Network: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/

RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/

Will Priyanka Gandhi raise her voice in parliament after winning from Wayanad?

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the upcoming bypoll on the parliamentary seat of Kerala’s Wayanad. The Wayanad seat is vacated by Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi who had also won the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Photo: Congress

#priyankagandhi #rahulgandhi #wayanad #narendramodi #congress #bjp #breakingnews

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - along with his supporters - is travelling across the country on foot for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photo: Congress

BJP of PM Modi Transferring Money of the Poor to Plutocrats: Rahul Gandhi

RMN News Comments Off on BJP of PM Modi Transferring Money of the Poor to Plutocrats: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

BJP Attacking Democracy in Uttarakhand: Congress

RMN News Comments Off on BJP Attacking Democracy in Uttarakhand: Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Photo: Congress (file photo)

National Herald Scam: Court Orders Congress to Vacate Premises

RMN News Comments Off on National Herald Scam: Court Orders Congress to Vacate Premises