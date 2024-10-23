Video: क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज?
कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी ने केरल की वायनाड संसदीय सीट पर आगामी उपचुनाव के लिए अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया। वायनाड सीट प्रियंका के भाई राहुल गांधी द्वारा खाली की गई है, जिन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली से लोकसभा चुनाव भी जीता था।
Will Priyanka Gandhi raise her voice in parliament after winning from Wayanad?
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the upcoming bypoll on the parliamentary seat of Kerala’s Wayanad. The Wayanad seat is vacated by Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi who had also won the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
Photo: Congress
