Strasbourg Conference on Protecting Journalists from Threats and Violence

The participants will delve into legislative frameworks addressing violence against journalists and assess the efficacy of existing laws.

In the wake of increasing threats, violence, and other challenges faced by journalists worldwide, the Council of Europe is hosting a conference – The Protection of Journalists – a multistakeholder dialogue – on 29-30 October at the Palais de l’Europe, Strasbourg.

The event will highlight the importance of media safety, given the essential democratic function of journalists, especially raising awareness of the key role they perform during crises, elections, demonstrations, and in conflict zones.

As indicated in the 2024 report Media Freedom in Europe, from the Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists, press freedom remains under threat in Europe: From unlawful deployment of spyware and abusive lawsuits against journalists, to physical attacks, intimidation, detention and restrictive legislation, among other perils.

Rooted in the Council of Europe’s Recommendation CM/Rec(2016)4 on the Protection of Journalism and Safety of Journalists, and its four pillars: Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Promotion, the conference will mark the first of a series of four major events for the Council of Europe “Journalists Matter” Campaign, focusing on the Protection pillar.

[ Pressed Reporter: Humanitarian Service to Protect Journalists and Press Freedom in the World ]

In a series of sessions, the participants – including public authorities, law enforcement, civil society, journalists/media organizations, and international organizations including Council of Europe representatives – will delve into legislative frameworks addressing violence against journalists and assess the efficacy of existing laws.

They will explore ways to improve protection, including by law enforcement, partnerships, and cooperation memoranda likely to improve media safety. They also will stress the importance of procedural guarantees in cases of deprivation of liberty, emphasizing the right to legal representation, medical assistance, etc.

In addition, the conference also will gather what the Campaign calls “National Focal Points” (NFP), who act as the interface between domestic stakeholders entrusted with national chapters and the Council of Europe Secretariat.

For media on location, the first day of the conference will end with two cultural events:

The photo exhibit Executed Free Speech, by Ukrainian photographer Yevhen Zinchenko

The projection of 20 Days in Mariupol, an Oscar-winning documentary by Pulitzer Prize Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov

Media can follow the conference, which is open to the public, upon prior registration.

Courtesy: Council of Europe