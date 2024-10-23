Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination for Wayanad Parliamentary Seat

By RMN News Service

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today (October 23) filed her nomination for the upcoming bypoll on the parliamentary seat of Kerala’s Wayanad. The Wayanad seat is vacated by Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi who had also won the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

[ YouTube Video: क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज? ]

In her speech Priyanka Gandhi said that she campaigned for 35 years for her party, but now she is seeking support of Wayanad voters for herself. In his tweet of October 22, Rahul Gandhi said, “The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.”

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. The voting for the Wayanad bypoll will take place on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23 to declare the result.