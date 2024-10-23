Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination for Wayanad Parliamentary Seat
Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination for Wayanad Parliamentary Seat
By RMN News Service
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today (October 23) filed her nomination for the upcoming bypoll on the parliamentary seat of Kerala’s Wayanad. The Wayanad seat is vacated by Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi who had also won the Lok Sabha election from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
[ YouTube Video: क्या वायनाड से जीतने के बाद प्रियंका गांधी संसद में उठाएंगी अपनी आवाज? ]
In her speech Priyanka Gandhi said that she campaigned for 35 years for her party, but now she is seeking support of Wayanad voters for herself. In his tweet of October 22, Rahul Gandhi said, “The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.”
Priyanka Gandhi is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. The voting for the Wayanad bypoll will take place on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23 to declare the result.
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.