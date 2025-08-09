War 2 Teaser Ignites Hype with Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Dance-Off

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is slated for a global release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

By RMN News Service

Mumbai, August 8, 2025 – Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially set the stage for a cinematic spectacle with the release of a teaser for “Janaabe Aali,” a high-energy dance track from the upcoming action thriller War 2. This 35-second glimpse showcases an electrifying dance face-off between Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Telugu cinema icon Jr NTR, generating significant anticipation among fans.

The teaser, shared widely across social media platforms, opens with compelling solo shots of both Hrithik and Jr NTR, each displaying their distinctive dance styles against a vibrant, luxurious backdrop. As the tempo escalates, the duo comes face-to-face, setting the scene for a thrilling dance battle. This spectacular sequence was choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and filmed over seven days at YRF Studios in Mumbai, reportedly featuring over 500 dancers, promising a larger-than-life visual extravaganza.

The track itself, “Janaabe Aali,” is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, delivering a pulsating anthem that blends swag and intensity. In a bold strategic move, YRF has decided to withhold the full song for an exclusive theatrical release.

This approach is reminiscent of Aditya Chopra’s past successes with iconic tracks like “Kajra Re” from Bunty Aur Babli and “Kamli” from Dhoom 3. YRF emphasized this strategy on social media, stating, “There will be WAR on the dance floor too! Catch a glimpse of the dance rivalry that you can ONLY watch on the BIG SCREEN when #War2 releases in cinemas from 14th Aug worldwide”.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is slated for a global release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. The song will be titled “Salam Anali” in Telugu and “Kalaaba” in Tamil. This track is poised to be a major cultural moment, capitalizing on Hrithik Roshan’s renowned dance prowess and Jr NTR’s global fame from RRR’s “Naatu Naatu”.

As War 2 prepares for its Independence Day weekend clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, the “Janaabe Aali” teaser has successfully stoked curiosity, ensuring that all eyes will be on theaters to witness this dance showdown in its full glory.