Yash Raj Films Launches Saiyaara Trailer with New Stars

Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara Sparks Frenzy, Poised to Redefine Romantic Debuts

By RMN News Service Entertainment Desk

July 9, 2025

Mumbai, India – Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially unveiled the trailer for their eagerly awaited romantic epic, Saiyaara, igniting an “immediate internet frenzy” and solidifying its position as the “hottest debutant film in the Hindi film industry in a significant amount of time”. This groundbreaking project marks the “first-time collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri,” both celebrated for their prowess in crafting “timeless love stories”.

Acclaimed director Mohit Suri initially faced a considerable challenge in bringing Saiyaara to life. He revealed that he “had given up on the idea of making Saiyaara with newcomers” due to a struggle to find “debutants with acting calibre”. Suri felt that new actors needed to be exceptionally convincing to portray the necessary emotional depth in a love story, and he “didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop,” even considering pivoting to “established faces that sell from a commerce point of view”.

However, Suri’s creative path converged with that of Yash Raj Films, who were actively “looking for a young love story” and already “grooming Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda”. After reviewing their auditions and dedicating time to assess their “acting, intellectual and emotional depth,” Suri was “blown away”. He described Panday and Padda as “two absolutely fresh new actors who have it in them to act, to surrender to a vision,” a quality he lauded as a “rarity today”. Suri expressed immense relief and happiness, asserting that he “wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda” and is “glad I found these two because I’m making this story as it was meant to be made”.

[ Green Film-making: The Eco-Friendly Future of Cinema, Says Student Expert Imrana ]

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani underscored the studio’s enduring “legacy of making love stories that have connected and stayed in people’s hearts for a long, long time”. He emphasized that the partnership with Mohit Suri was “always meant to happen,” given their shared passion for the romance genre.

Widhani articulated YRF’s objective to “tell a real love story that connects to today’s youth by showing how deep and true their feelings, emotions and commitments are”. He characterized Saiyaara as a film that is “inherently YRF” yet seamlessly integrates “all the tropes of the vintage Mohit Suri romance that everyone has loved for over 20 years”. Widhani believes that an “intense love story with debutants has not been made in a long, long time” and anticipates it will be “extremely refreshing” for audiences.

The film is set to serve as a “grand launchpad for Ahaan Panday as a YRF hero”. Alongside him, Aneet Padda has been “handpicked by the studio as the next YRF heroine,” building on her critically acclaimed performance in the series Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Adding to the pre-release buzz, the Saiyaara album has already garnered significant acclaim, being hailed as the “best album of the year”. All its songs have made substantial impact on India’s musical charts, including:

Faheem-Arslan’s “Saiyaara Title Track”

Jubin Nautiyal’s “Barbaad”

Vishal Mishra’s “Tum Ho Toh”

Sachet-Parampara’s “Humsafar”

Arijit Singh & Mithoon’s “Dhun”

Saiyaara is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025.