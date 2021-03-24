Catch Your MLA Service to Catch Corrupt MLAs of Delhi

The “Catch Your MLA” service encourages local residents to publicly complain against the corrupt and negligent MLAs in their areas.

By Rakesh Raman

The “Catch Your MLA” online service is a community-driven service introduced and run by Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. This service aims to help Delhi citizens hold their Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) accountable.

With the objective to ensure honesty in governance, the “Catch Your MLA” service encourages local residents to publicly complain against the corrupt and negligent MLAs in their areas. The service allows Delhi residents to fill in a simple online form to provide details of an MLA’s corruption or negligence in a particular area.

The complainant can also upload the documents or audio / video files related to their grievance. After studying the initial details, the service will contact the complainant to get more information, if required.

With the information provided by the complainant, the service will contact the MLA to get their response on the complaint. The complaint, MLA’s response (if any), and the progress of the case will be made available publicly through the “Catch Your MLA” editorial section under the RMN News Service.

This service is an extension to the “Appeal for Open Government in Delhi” which has urged chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to introduce an “Open Government” by publicly disclosing the details – personal, performance, financial, and crime – of Delhi MLAs on a dedicated website. This is particularly important in Delhi where nearly 60% of the 70 MLAs have serious criminal records.

The “Catch Your MLA” service will also supplement the “Clean House” anti-corruption online service that has been running under RMN News Service for the past about 4 years. The “Clean House” service runs as a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) where millions of people live.

Volunteers: RMN News Service is looking for volunteers who can coordinate with Delhi residents to collect their complaints against MLAs and extend more support to them.

You can click here to check out and fill in the online form for “Catch Your MLA” service.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.