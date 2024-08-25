ਕੀ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਦੀ ਪੰਥਕ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਜਿੱਤ ਸਕੇਗੀ?
ਕੀ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਦੀ ਪੰਥਕ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਜਿੱਤ ਸਕੇਗੀ?
ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਖਾਸ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਅਤੇ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਦੀ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਦੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।
Can Sukhbir Badal’s Panthak Akali Dal Win 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections?
This video explains the role of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Sukhbir Singh Badal in Punjab politics particularly in view of the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.
Inset Photo: SAD
