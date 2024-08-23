Supreme Court Order: Arvind Kejriwal Will Continue to Stay in Jail

By RMN News Service

The Supreme Court did not grant bail to Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy scandal.

In its order of today (August 23), a two-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, adjourned Kejriwal’s bail plea until September 5.

The top court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response on Kejriwal’s plea within a week.

[ Also Read: Supreme Court Denies Bail to Kejriwal. Does Not Pass Triple Test for Bail ]

Actually, it is becoming difficult for Kejriwal to get bail because he does not pass the triple test for bail. The triple test or the tripod test (1. flight risk, 2. influencing witnesses, and 3. tampering with evidence) for bail expects the prisoner to satisfy the court that he / she will not flee the country, will not influence the witnesses, and will not tamper with the evidence.

However, the records show that Kejriwal and other AAP leaders allegedly involved in Delhi liquor scandal do not pass the triple test for bail.