Adani Case Dismissal: Modi-Trump Nexus Exposed

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Adani Bribery Case Dismissal Sparks Scandal Over Alleged Modi-Trump Influence on US Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice is moving to dismiss a $250 million federal bribery and securities fraud indictment against Gautam Adani, citing diplomatic concerns with India. Critics allege high-level political coordination involving the Modi government, Donald Trump Jr., and elite legal teams influenced the decision. The move has triggered demands for congressional investigation amid questions over justice and foreign investment leverage.

Raman Media Network Political Desk

New Delhi | July 13, 2026

In a development sending shockwaves through international business and political circles, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking dismissal of major corruption charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The case, filed in the Eastern District of New York, accused Adani and associates of a $250 million bribery scheme. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis has demanded detailed explanations for the abrupt reversal.

The DOJ’s filing, led by Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter, argues that pursuing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges could harm diplomatic relations with India and that the case was overly aggressive. Defense attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell, including lawyers with ties to Donald Trump, have been central to the legal strategy. Reports highlight a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Adani family in Ahmedabad prior to the DOJ’s decision.

Transnational Influence or Diplomatic Necessity? The Adani case dismissal raises critical questions about the intersection of billion-dollar investments and federal prosecutions.

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal have raised strong concerns, sending a letter to the DOJ questioning whether promises of substantial U.S. investments were used to secure the dismissal. Indian opposition parties have also criticized the Modi government’s alleged closeness to the Adani Group, pointing to large-scale public contracts and economic policies.

Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani recently settled parallel SEC fraud charges for $18 million without admitting guilt. The DOJ maintains that Indian authorities cleared Adani of related misconduct, though critics note differences in the scope of investigations.

Legal observers say the case underscores tensions between corporate power, foreign policy, and judicial independence. Congressional oversight bodies, including the Senate Judiciary Committee, are now under pressure to examine potential conflicts of interest and the role of private diplomatic channels in high-stakes prosecutions.