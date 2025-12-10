Bollywood Grapples with Twin Scandals: Phony Buzz and Political Exploitation Fuel Industry Woes

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, India – December 10, 2025

Bollywood, India’s sprawling film industry, is facing mounting scrutiny over a double-edged crisis that threatens its integrity: the rampant creation of artificial hype through paid promotions and the cynical exploitation of anti-Pakistan sentiments for profit. Industry insiders and critics alike point to these practices as eroding public trust and highlighting deeper ethical lapses.

At the heart of the credibility shortfall is the pervasive manipulation of film success metrics. An estimated 70-80% of movie reviews are allegedly bought, turning what should be independent critiques into orchestrated endorsements. Box office figures are similarly inflated through strategic partnerships with media outlets, creating an illusion of blockbuster triumphs.

A prime example is the recent action thriller Dhurandhar, helmed by director Aditya Dhar and featuring stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan. The film has reportedly raked in ₹134.52 crore within its first five days, surpassing ₹100 crore over the opening weekend alone. It opened with ₹28 crore on day one, surging 34% to ₹43 crore by Sunday, marking Ranveer Singh’s strongest debut to date. Behind such numbers, however, lies a web of PR tactics: promotional packages costing between ₹5 million and ₹50 million (roughly £48,000 to £480,000), which include paid media coverage, covertly sponsored interviews, engineered social media trends, and compensated influencers and YouTube reviewers.

Compounding this is Bollywood’s alleged profiteering from political divisions. Numerous films are criticized for peddling anti-Pakistan narratives without substantial plots, capitalizing on the prevailing atmosphere of animosity toward Indian Muslims and Pakistan, which some attribute to policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration. Producers are accused of deliberately stoking these tensions to attract audiences, particularly among India’s majority Hindu population—comprising about 80% of the 1.4 billion people—who may be drawn to content that reinforces divisive stereotypes.

“This trend not only lacks artistic merit but exploits societal rifts for deceptive financial gains,” noted one industry observer, echoing widespread concerns. As Bollywood contends with these intertwined issues, calls for greater transparency and regulatory oversight are growing, with fears that unchecked practices could further alienate global viewers and stifle genuine creativity.