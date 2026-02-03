Bollywood Sequel ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Highlights Growing Trend of Nationalism in Indian Cinema

While the film avoids explicit mentions of specific countries or communities, observers argue it employs subtle messaging that externalizes threats and promotes a narrative of national vengeance.

By Rakesh Raman

New Delhi | February 3, 2026

The teaser for the upcoming Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has ignited discussions about the intersection of cinema and nationalism in India, with critics pointing to it as an example of how movies are increasingly echoing political ideologies.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel features Ranveer Singh reprising his role as undercover operative Hamza, alongside stars like Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The film is set for a pan-Indian release on March 19, 2026, in multiple languages, following the original’s impressive global earnings of over ₹1,300 crore.

The 72-second teaser showcases high-octane action sequences, culminating in a provocative line: “Yeh Naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi. Aur maarega bhi.” This dialogue, which translates to “This is the New India. It will enter your home and kill you too,” is seen by analysts as mirroring the assertive rhetoric often heard in contemporary Indian political discourse.

While the film avoids explicit mentions of specific countries or communities, observers argue it employs subtle messaging that externalizes threats and promotes a narrative of national vengeance. This approach aligns with a broader pattern in Bollywood, where hyper-nationalist themes in action and war films are becoming commonplace, as seen in recent releases like Ikkis, Border 2, and Battle of Galwan.

Experts suggest these films serve as “narrative reinforcement,” helping to shape public opinion by aligning with prevailing ideological tones. A recent investigative report on political research frames this as part of a “smokescreen” effect, where cultural products distract from issues like democratic backsliding and institutional challenges.

Commercially, such movies are viewed as reliable hits, appealing to domestic audiences through themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and conflict. However, this strategy has faced international backlash. The original Dhurandhar and Border 2 encountered bans in several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, due to perceived anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim undertones.

This global pushback highlights potential long-term risks for Bollywood’s soft power and diaspora appeal, as films that blend aggression with nationalism may limit their international reach.

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaches its release, it underscores the evolving role of cinema in India’s socio-political landscape, prompting calls for audiences to engage critically with the messages embedded in entertainment.