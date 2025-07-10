Alain Berset, Secretary General of the 46-Nation Council of Europe. Photo: Council of Europe
Europe Latest World 

Council of Europe to Bolster Ukraine’s Recovery and Justice at URC2025 in Rome

RMN News , , , ,

Alain Berset, Secretary General of the 46-Nation Council of Europe. Photo: Council of Europe
Alain Berset, Secretary General of the 46-Nation Council of Europe. Photo: Council of Europe

Council of Europe to Bolster Ukraine’s Recovery and Justice at URC2025 in Rome

The conference underscores global solidarity with Ukraine’s resilience and pursuit of justice.

By RMN News Service

Rome, July 10, 2025 – The Council of Europe will take center stage at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 (URC2025), co-hosted by Italy and Ukraine on July 10-11 at the Rome Convention Center “La Nuvola.” The high-level event will unite global leaders, international organizations, private sector representatives, and civil society to advance Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and reform efforts amid Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset will join discussions, including a panel on “Strengthening Rule of Law Through Integrity and Enforcement Efforts.” The delegation includes prominent figures like Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty, Congress of Local and Regional Authorities President Marc Cools, Special Envoy for Ukrainian Children Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, and Council of Europe Development Bank Governor Carlo Monticelli.

URC2025 will focus on mobilizing private sector investment, social recovery, regional reconstruction, and EU accession reforms. The Council of Europe’s broader commitment includes ensuring Russia’s accountability for human rights violations. A landmark step was the June 25, 2025, agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, aimed at prosecuting senior Russian officials. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) continues to adjudicate cases related to the war, including a historic ruling against Russia for abuses, notably linked to the 2014 MH17 tragedy.

The Register of Damage for Ukraine, with over 40,000 claims recorded by June 2025, lays the groundwork for a future compensation mechanism. The Council also prioritizes protecting Ukrainian children and supporting democratic reforms through its 2023–2026 Action Plan. As Berset’s Special Envoy emphasized, “Rebuilding Ukraine is meaningless without accountability for crimes against its children.”

The conference underscores global solidarity with Ukraine’s resilience and pursuit of justice.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism. Scan the following QR Code to Donate.

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 15 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg received the Atlantik-Brücke’s Eric M. Warburg Award at a ceremony in Berlin on 25 April 2024. Photo: NATO

NATO Secretary General Receives Atlantik-Brücke Award in Berlin

RMN News Comments Off on NATO Secretary General Receives Atlantik-Brücke Award in Berlin
Secretary General of the 46-nation Council of Europe (CoE), Marija Pejčinović Burić. Photo: CoE

European States Must Protect Human Rights: Marija Pejčinović Burić

RMN News Comments Off on European States Must Protect Human Rights: Marija Pejčinović Burić
Hema Malini

Hema Malini to Lead India-Russia Joint Film Project

RMN News Comments Off on Hema Malini to Lead India-Russia Joint Film Project