Council of Europe to Bolster Ukraine’s Recovery and Justice at URC2025 in Rome

The conference underscores global solidarity with Ukraine’s resilience and pursuit of justice.

By RMN News Service

Rome, July 10, 2025 – The Council of Europe will take center stage at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 (URC2025), co-hosted by Italy and Ukraine on July 10-11 at the Rome Convention Center “La Nuvola.” The high-level event will unite global leaders, international organizations, private sector representatives, and civil society to advance Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and reform efforts amid Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset will join discussions, including a panel on “Strengthening Rule of Law Through Integrity and Enforcement Efforts.” The delegation includes prominent figures like Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty, Congress of Local and Regional Authorities President Marc Cools, Special Envoy for Ukrainian Children Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, and Council of Europe Development Bank Governor Carlo Monticelli.

URC2025 will focus on mobilizing private sector investment, social recovery, regional reconstruction, and EU accession reforms. The Council of Europe’s broader commitment includes ensuring Russia’s accountability for human rights violations. A landmark step was the June 25, 2025, agreement to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, aimed at prosecuting senior Russian officials. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) continues to adjudicate cases related to the war, including a historic ruling against Russia for abuses, notably linked to the 2014 MH17 tragedy.

The Register of Damage for Ukraine, with over 40,000 claims recorded by June 2025, lays the groundwork for a future compensation mechanism. The Council also prioritizes protecting Ukrainian children and supporting democratic reforms through its 2023–2026 Action Plan. As Berset’s Special Envoy emphasized, “Rebuilding Ukraine is meaningless without accountability for crimes against its children.”

