Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Assaulted in Shocking Incident at Public Hearing

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, August 20, 2025 – In a startling breach of security, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked today during her weekly Jan Sunvai public hearing session at her official residence in Civil Lines. The incident unfolded as Gupta was engaging with citizens addressing their grievances, when a man approached her under the pretense of handing over documents before attempting to assault her.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of sudden chaos. One attendee, Shailendra Kumar, recounted, “The CM was slapped,” highlighting the abrupt nature of the attack. Another witness reported hearing a commotion and seeing police officers swiftly intervene, noting that Gupta appeared “completely in shock” as the assailant was subdued.

Delhi Police acted immediately, apprehending the suspect on the spot. The individual has been identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakriya, a 41-year-old man who claims to be a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. Authorities are currently verifying his identity and background, with Delhi Police coordinating with their counterparts in Gujarat to gather more details on his antecedents.

Following the assault, Chief Minister Gupta was promptly escorted to a nearby hospital for a thorough medical examination. While officials have not released details on her condition, sources indicate she is stable but shaken by the event.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders across party lines. Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva called it “a serious breach of security,” raising questions about the safety protocols at such public engagements.

Similarly, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav expressed dismay, stating, “This is very unfortunate. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or woman be safe?”

The Jan Sunvai sessions, held weekly at the Chief Minister’s residence, are intended as a platform for direct interaction between Gupta and Delhi residents to resolve public issues. This incident has prompted calls for enhanced security measures to prevent future occurrences.

Investigations are ongoing, with police expected to provide further updates as they piece together the motives behind the attack.