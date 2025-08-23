International Anti-Corruption Court: A Stalled Idea

The Integrity Bulletin of RMN News Covers Corruption News of the World

August 2025

We are pleased to share with you the August 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin, an editorial initiative of Raman Media Network (RMN), which is attached with this email.

This issue provides crucial insights into the ongoing global and domestic fight against corruption, attacks on press freedom, and critical legal developments. You will find comprehensive coverage on a range of significant topics, including the stalled International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) proposal and the ineffectiveness of existing UN bodies in combating rising financial crime worldwide.

Domestically, we cover the Lok Sabha’s decisive move towards the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, and the US SEC’s challenges in serving summons to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in a bribery case. The bulletin also sheds light on widespread Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction crime and corruption in Delhi, involving numerous government officials, and the concerning actions against journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar, highlighting concerns about press freedom and the abuse of the legal system in India.

Our international corruption coverage includes Peru’s ex-president Martin Vizcarra being ordered into pre-trial detention over bribery allegations, a Ukrainian MP’s bribery scheme involving drone purchases leading to arrests, and bribery conspiracies in New York City involving a high-level associate of Mayor Eric Adams.

Within India, we detail corruption cases such as the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint against Robert Vadra for a Rs 58 crore fraudulent land transaction, the arrest of a Meerut sub-inspector for taking a Rs 50,000 bribe, the closure of Satyendar Jain’s alleged corruption case after the CBI found no evidence, the imprisonment of a former IAS officer in J&K, and the Orissa High Court’s rejection of an anticipatory bail plea by a senior IAS officer.

Furthermore, this issue highlights the Indian government’s new legislation aimed at providing a clear legal framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers if detained for 30 days on serious criminal charges. We also feature details on our Clean House public service, which empowers Delhi residents to report corruption affecting their housing and civic life.

👉 You can click here to read the previous issues of The Integrity Bulletin.

👉 You can click here to download and read the previous issues in old format.

👉 You can click here to download and read the August 2025 issue of The Integrity Bulletin.