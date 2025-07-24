Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches NextGen HIMS and New Health Facilities

The event also marked the operationalization of 68 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs within a month, reflecting the government’s rapid efforts to bolster primary care.

By RMN News Service

New Delhi, July 24, 2025 – Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a transformative phase in the city’s healthcare system today with the launch of the advanced Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) and the opening of 34 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and eight Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The initiatives, unveiled at the Delhi Secretariat, aim to create a seamless, paperless, and technology-driven healthcare ecosystem for the capital’s residents.

The NextGen HIMS, developed in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, integrates 20 digital modules, including OPD/IPD registration, laboratory and radiology services, electronic medical records, inventory management, and centralized hospital dashboards. “This system will connect hospitals, doctors, and patients on a single digital platform, ensuring transparency and efficiency,” Gupta stated. She highlighted that over 93 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) IDs have already been generated in Delhi, enabling digitized health records for streamlined patient care.

The newly launched Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide primary healthcare services, including vaccinations, maternal and child care, wellness counseling, and yoga sessions. The Jan Aushadhi Kendras will offer affordable medicines, enhancing access to essential drugs. Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the system’s modernity, noting that HIMS will simplify hospital operations and allow patients to book appointments, access test results, and request ambulance services from home. “This is a historic step toward a fully digitized healthcare system,” he said.

Gupta took a moment to critique the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that despite significant healthcare investments, no major projects were completed. “We are committed to delivering tangible results and strengthening Delhi’s health infrastructure,” she assured. The launch follows earlier disputes between the AAP and BJP over HIMS implementation, with delays attributed to bureaucratic challenges.

